All-star basketball games are a different type of contest from what players are used to competing in.
But Jack Goering has had a chance to get used to those changes.
The Grand Island Central Catholic graduate will play in the Nebraska Coaches Association’s all-star game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
“I’ve played in a couple (all-star games) already this summer,” Goering said. “I played in the Dinsdale game at GICC and the Striv game in York. They are definitely different from regular high school games. The first one it took me a while to adjust, but I was more comfortable in the second one.”
Goering earned his spot in the NCA all-star game by putting together a strong senior season and helping the Crusaders return to the Class C-1 state tournament.
He averaged 16.5 points per game and also led GICC in steals and assists.
“It feels pretty cool,” said Goering of being selected for the NCA game. “(GICC coach) Tino (Martinez) told me that I’m one of the first players from Central Catholic to be in it.
“I’ve always seen other players in it, and it looked like a pretty good experience. I thought that if I had a good enough season, I might be picked.”
Goering will be on the Blue team, which is coached by Bennington’s Luke Olson and assisted by Kearney’s Drake Beranek.
The other area player to be selected, Aurora’s Cade Reichardt, will be on the Red team. York’s Scott Lamberty and Mead’s PJ Quinn are the coaches of that squad.
Goering said it will be cool to share the court with a lot of the other top players in the state.
And it will help him as he gets ready to make his transition to playing for Hastings College.
“I need to get bigger and spend a lot of time in the weight room to get stronger,” Goering said. “I’ll also work on becoming a better shooter and ballhandler.”
Goering will also make the adjustment of focusing on one sport. He was a three-sport standout at Central Catholic.
This May he finished tied for fifth at the Class C state golf meet for the state champion Crusaders. Last fall he passed for 2,045 yards and 15 touchdowns and also averaged 36.2 yards per punt to help GICC go 5-4 in football.
“I really liked all of those sports,” Goering said. “But I’ve always really loved basketball the most, and that was the sport I wanted to play in college.”
One connection should help Goering made an adjustment to playing at Hastings College. The coach is Bill Gavers, the former Crusaders head coach whose longtime assistant was Martinez.
“There are things that are very similar (to GICC),” Goering said. “That was a big part of my decision to go to Hastings. They run things that I’m very used to at Central Catholic.”
Prior to the boys game at 8 p.m., the girls game will take place starting at 6 p.m.
Lexi Vertin of Class C-2 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia is the lone area representative in the game and will play on the Red team.