CAIRO — Class C-2, No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic bounced back from its loss to Wood River Tuesday.
The Crusaders outscored Centura 34-9 in the second half to take a 56-26 win Thursday.
Rylee Rice led GICC with 16 points, while Lucy Ghaifan added eight points.
Crusader coach Stacia Rice said it was a good team win.
“It was a good bounce back win for us,” she said. “I felt we played a lot better offensively. We just had a better inside-outside game today.”
Katelyn Fanta put up 13 points to lead the Centurions.
Grand Island CC (10-5) 8 14 16 18—56
Centura (4-10) 4 13 2 7—26
GICC—Gellatly 2, Wilson 7, Heidelk 4, Maser 5, Rice 16, Steenson 4, Woods 3, Cloud 7, Ghaifan 8.
CENTURA—Simm 5, Fanta 13, Keilig 4, Mullins 2, Holcomb 2.
