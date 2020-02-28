NORTH PLATTE — Grand Island Central Catholic punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 54-32 victory over Bridgeport in the Class C-2, District 6 final Friday at North Platte Community College.
“We were pretty hyped up to play this game, but overall I think we just had a good team basketball win and I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said in the postgame radio show.
Riley Rice led the Crusaders (17-7) with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Katie Maser added 13 points.
The Crusaders got off to a bit of a slow start missing their first six shots from the field, but then they made the next eight. That included three 3-pointers for all nine points in the first quarter as GICC took a 9-5 lead into the second.
Riley Rice had two of those threes and Alyssa Wilson had the other.
The Crusaders began to pull away a bit in the second quarter. GICC went on an 11-2 run, including a traditional 3-point play by Gracie Woods and two baskets by Maser to make it 20-7.
Rice hit another 3-pointer and then scored at the buzzer as the Crusaders took a 27-19 lead into the break.
Central Catholic put the game away by outscoring Bridgeport 17-7 in the third quarter.
The Crusaders took advantage of the relatively new format that allowed them to come back and play in a district final after losing to Hastings St. Cecilia in a subdistrict final last week.
“Definitely, losing to St. Cecilia kind of opened our eyes a little bit and showed us we have to be prepared,” Stacia Rice said. “We have to be the most aggressive team every time that we come into a game and we weren’t when we played St. Cecilia, but hopefully we’ll get another chance at the at the state tournament.
“Bridgeport I can’t say enough about the team. They’re young, they played hard.”
Mackenzie Liakos and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led Bridgeport (19-6) with 13 points apiece.
Bridgeport had three players do all the scoring. The Crusaders had nine players score. Stacia Rice said that depth made the difference.
“We have 14 girls that I think can play in a varsity game,” she said. “We went through a lot of injuries this year and we’ve gotten a lot of girls with a lot of varsity experience and so that’s only been in our favor. So hopefully we’re all healthy from here on out and we can go and have a good run in the state tournament,”
The state tournament begins on Thursday. Official pairings will be announced on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.