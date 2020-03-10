Now making a third consecutive appearance in the Class D-1 boys basketball state tournament, Fullerton is ready to take the next step.
The Warriors aim to win their first game in Lincoln since 1962, a streak of seven appearances.
Fullerton coach Richard Plumbtree said it does feel different for the Warriors entering this year’s tournament.
“We are more experienced,” he said. “The big thing was getting into the Heartland Hoops Classic this year. We got to experience a big-game atmosphere, so hopefully that helps us already get rid of our state jitters.”
No. 7-rated Fullerton (19-5) has to get past defending champion and No. 1-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (24-3). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln East.
Plumbtree and the Warriors aren’t shying away from the challenge.
“I like our first-round draw,” he said. “They’re tall and long, but they lost a few players from last year. We’re excited that we get to play them in the first round. If we get past them, we’ll probably get a really good Osmond team.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family lost twice to North Bend Central and once to BRLD and went undefeated against Class D-1 teams. The Bulldogs are led by Jason Sjuts, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, who averages 15.7 points per game.
Bret Hanis (5-9 senior guard) adds 12.7 ppg, Jacob Sjuts (6-4 sophomore guard) averages 10.1 and Tyler Sjuts (6-5 senior forward) chips in 10.0.
Fullerton counters with an offense led by 6-4 senior guard Jordan Maxfield, who puts up 14.5 points. Cole Horacek (6-0 junior guard) adds 12.3.
The Warriors play their best when they’re pushing the tempo of games.
“We’ve got to get the ball up-and-down the floor and got to be able to take care of it,” Plumbtree said. “We’ve been able to get out to huge first quarter leads in some recent games and then held on towards the end. If we can have a first quarter like we did in the district final (against West Holt) and then play four quarters, we’re a tough team.”
Fullerton’s depth and team chemistry are big reasons why Plumbtree thinks the Warriors are ready to make a state tournament breakthrough.
“I like how we’ve been a real complete team,” he said. “We have shooters, rebounders and ballhandlers. We have kids with high basketball IQs. They can make plays on offense.
“The thing that is exciting is that we have had different guys step up and become big scorers for one or two games, and that opens up things for the whole team.”
