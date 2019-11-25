Bob Fuller had quite the day on Monday.
The Osceola/High Plains co-head coach earned his 300th career victory at Memorial Stadium when the Stormdogs held off Burwell for a 40-34 win in the Class D-1 championship game.
It was the third state title at three different schools for Fuller, the second coach in state history to accomplish that.
“It’s pretty special,” said Fuller of No. 300. “It’s just a number, but it’s something as a coach you have goals. This is a goal I always wanted to obtain, and I’m just so lucky. Going into this year at 289 I needed 11, and we needed to get to the finals.
“But that wasn’t it. It was all about the kids. They did a nice job. I’m proud of them and wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Fuller has also taken six different teams to the championship game.
He won a “mythical” state title at Farnam in 1972 in the pre-playoff era. He led Plattsmouth to a Class B runner-up in 1979 and won a C-2 title with Cambridge in ’87.
He had runner-up finishes at Wellington, Kansas in 1992 and McCook in ’94.
“Memorial Stadium, you can’t beat it,” said Fuller of reaching his milestones in the venue. “You can’t end it on a better note.”
Being a co-head coach with Greg Wood was a new experience for Fuller.
“It’s a different situation with co-head coaches,” he said. “It’s something I’ve never done before. Greg did it last year with coach (TJ) Nielsen.
“You’ve got to throw your egos out. He’s in control of the offense, I had defense, and we had special teams collectively. At the end of the day, it’s about a collaborative effort on both sides of the ball.”
With the Osceola/High Plains co-op ending after this year, Wood said it was a fun experience to coach with Fuller before he goes on to coach the Storm and Fuller is in charge of the Bulldogs.
“Bob’s an awesome guy,” Wood said. “Actually, when I was in Goddard, Kansas, he was just leaving Wellington. That was 30 miles apart, so we passed in the night and finally met here. That was awesome.”
The Stormdogs didn’t look like state champions during a 1-2 start to this season. But a 55-46 win over Elkhorn Valley capped off a 10-game winning streak to end the program’s brief two-year history.
“Coming in with a new offense and a new defense, we struggled a little bit early on in the season,” Fuller said. “But game four made a difference.”
The players loved being Stormdogs.
“It’s awesome to bring back the gold medals to my community,” said senior Dylan Soule, who rushed for a team-high 145 yards and three touchdowns and also added 11 tackles. “I can’t wait to celebrate again when I get back.”
These players first suited up together as seventh and eight graders when the schools co-oped at that level.
“I want it,” Soule said of the co-op. “I was a huge supporter of it. I feel like we had to battle a few hoops to get this co-op going, but ultimately I think the kids wanted it.”
However, the Stormdogs will be no more after this year.
“It’s sad to see,” Soule said. “I wish best of luck to both schools. I love all my kids from Osceola. Of course, I love my kids from High Plains. It’s sad to see that happen, but best of luck to both teams.”
Osceola/High Plains ends its history having won a state title in 50% of its seasons. Not bad, even for a program that only exists for two years.
“It’s been an awesome experience and a great time together,” Wood said. “These kids have been together since seventh grade, and they are one giant family. It’s great to send them off in this kind of fashion.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
