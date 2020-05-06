Northwest has found its guy to replace Mike Sorensen as Activities Director.
Matt Fritsche is that guy for the Vikings.
Northwest made it official Wednesday that Fritsche will be the new AD. He will also serve as assistant principal. He has spent the past three seasons as the women’s basketball coach at Hillsdale College, a Division II school in Michigan.
“I’m very thankful to the Northwest staff for giving me this opportunity,” Fritsche said. “I know they have some pretty rich traditions, strong programs and activities. I’m hoping to serve the staff and students at the high school very well and do the best we can.”
Family was a reason for Fritsche to come back to Nebraska.
He and his wife Colleen have family back in Nebraska. He said it’s a great opportunity for his children — 8-year-old son Kellen and 6-year-old daughter Kinley — to see their grandparents more. His parents lives in Maywood, while Colleen’s parents live in Bellevue.
“My wife and I have been talking about coming back to Nebraska for a long time, and been remiss about the grandparents not being part of our children’s lives at the level that they should be,” Fritsche said. “Northwest is in a really good district and it’s location is perfect and we can hit both directions pretty easily.
“Plus my family has been unbelievable. Everything we’ve done up until now has been about me, but this is an opportunity to be about them.”
And Fritsche knows about the success Northwest has had in sports over the years. Success is something he’s familiar with, especially at the high school level.
He was the girls basketball coach at Bellevue West for 10 years, building the Thunderbirds into a statewide power. He guided the school to 199 wins and three Class A championships in 2007, 2009 and 2010 and a runner-up finish in 2011.
He was the women’s head basketball coach for one season at Midland University before working as an assistant for four seasons at Creighton. The Bluejays reached the postseason in each of the four years he was on the bench and the team compiled a 78-54 record.
He took the Hillsdale job in April of 2017 and led the Chargers in his first season to a conference tournament championship and the program’s fifth Division II national tournament appearance.
He talked to his players last week about taking the Northwest job, which he admitted was not easy to do, but they, as well as a few staff members, understood his decision.
“It was terrible because you’re asking players to come play for you. You tell them to choose a college and you’re part of their decision. I kind of felt like I let them down,” he said. “But ultimately my AD said to me that the two most important commitments are my faith and my family. And if I make a decision for one of those at the forefront, then they would support me.”
Fritsche said he doesn’t officially start his job until Aug. 1 but plans to be at the school long before that.
“We want to get out there in June,” he said. “I’m eager to get started.”
