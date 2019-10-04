FOOTBALL
Vikings top Beatrice, 38-20
BEATRICE — Class B No. 4-rated Northwest pulled away from Beatrice for a 38-20 victory on Friday.
The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie with Sam Collins scoring from 1 yard out for the Vikings (5-1).
A 17-yard touchdown pass from Rans Sanders to Sean Juengst gave Northwest a 14-7 lead. A Parker Janky field goal allowed the Vikings to take a 17-7 halftime lead.
After the Orangemen (2-4) closed to within 17-14, Sanders connected with Juengst again for a 3-yard score.
Early in the fourth quarter, a misplay on a punt attempt by Beatrice set up a 2-yard TD run by Sanders to push the lead to 31-14. Sanders capped off Northwest’s scoring with a 5-yard run.
SOFTBALL
Crusaders win Lou-Platte tourney
ST. PAUL — Grand Island Central Catholic went 2-0 to claim the Lou-Platte Conference tournament championship on Friday.
Madisyn Maly went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs to lead the Crusaders to a 16-9 semifinal win over Centura/Central Valley. Shelby Stratman was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs. Alexis Mudloff drove in five. Maly, Mudloff and Boston Boucher all homered.
Mudloff drove in four more runs to help GICC top Central City 12-5 in the championship game. Kylie Gangwish added a pair of hits while Boucher had another home run.
“This will give us a lot of momentum (for subdistricts),” coach Brock Culler said. “We really got our offense going, which is what we needed. It was a good day for us.
“We got great leadership for a young team. We had gone through a challenging stretch against some tough copetition, so it was great to win the conference championship for the third year in a row.”
The Crusaders (12-14) will compete in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament in York on Monday and Tuesday. Third-seeded GICC opens against second-seeded Aurora Monday at noon.
CCV 411 30—9 8 7
GICC 345 4x—16 12 4
WP—Breckner. LP—Ackles. 2B—CCV, Adams; GICC, Breckner, Maly 2, Mudloff, Stratman. 3B—CCV, Ackles; GICC, Stratman; HR—CCV, Young; GICC, Boucher, Maly, Mudloff.
GICC (12-14) 232 05—12 7 4
Central City (17-10) 101 30—5 6 3
WP—Culler. LP—Carroll. 2B—GICC, Mudloff; HR—GICC, Boucher.
Northwest places third in Central
HASTINGS — Class B No. 8-rated Northwest went 2-1 in Friday’s Central Conference tournament to place third at the Smith Softball Complex.
The Vikings exploded for 11 runs in the first inning to roll to a 16-1 quarterfinal win over Lexington in three innings. Emily Stein hit two home runs — including a grand slam — and had six RBIs while Skylee Nelson was 2 for 3 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs.
In the semifinals, No. 9 Seward took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and went on to prevail 5-2.
Northwest held a 5-4 advantage in hits. Stein took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and five walks.
The Vikings ended the day in dramatic fashion, using Grace Baasch’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to down Adams Central 8-7 in the third-place game.
Morgan Furstenau had two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Stein pitched all eight innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Northwest returns to the Smith Softball Complex on Monday and Tuesday for the Class B, Subdistrict 8 tournament. The second-seeded Vikings open with a rematch against third-seeded Adams Central Monday at 4 p.m.
Lexington 100—1 1 6
Northwest (11)5x—16 9 0
WP—Stein. 2B—NW, Gibson, Janssen, Nelson. HR—NW, Nelson, Stein 2.
Northwest 100 001—2 5 1
Seward 200 03x—5 4 1
LP—Stein.
Adams Central (17-10) 040 010 11—7 5 5
Northwest (20-9) 000 203 12—8 9 5
WP—Stein. 2B—NW, Furstena, Nelson, Stein.
CROSS COUNTRY
Crusaders win St. Cecilia Invite
HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic’s girls cross country team placed three in the top four to win Friday’s Hastings St. Cecilia Invite at Lake Hastings.
Medaling for the Crusaders were Raegan Gellatly (second, 21:59), Grace Herbek (third, 22:00) and Rylee Lonnemann (fourth, 22:08). Also competing for GICC were Lidia Ramirez (27:14) and Sara McCarraher (27:17).
Medalling for the Central Catholic boys were Jarit Mejia (third, 18:56) and Austin Miller (14th, 20:11). Also competing were Randall Kim (20:31), Ayden Encinger (23:17) and Kylan Puente (24:19).
VOLLEYBALL
Red Hornets fall in four to Harvard
HARVARD — In a match full of close sets, Harvard defeated Heartland Lutheran 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 Friday.
“It was great volleyball,” Red Hornets coach Connie Hiegel said. “A couple of times we dug ourselves into a hole, but I’m proud of how the girls stay composed and battled back.”
Carli Maier and Maggie Bexten both had nine kills for Heartland Lutheran (9-13). Maddie Graham added seven kills.
Mollie Bexten had 18 set assists and Brynn Saddler finished with 10. Maggie Bexten served five aces. In digs, Maier had 34, Maggie Bexten 23, Mollie Bexten 19 and Abbie Nielson 18.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwest fifth at Central Conference
LEXINGTON — Northwest shot 430 to finish fifth at the Central Conference meet.
Aurora won the team title with a 381 with York in second at 384.
Aurora’s Danica Badura won the individual with a 72. York’s Riley Stuhr was second at 85.
Lanie Fry shot 104 to tie for 16th to lead the Northwest.
Central Conference
At Lexington
Team Scoring
Aurora 381, York 384, Seward 408, Columbus Lakeview 420, Northwest 430, Holdrege 432, Lexington 441, Crete 463, Schuyler 471, Adams Central 505,
Individuals
1, Danica Badura, AUR, 72; 2, Riley Stuhr, YOR, 85; 3, Emily Gustafson, HOL, 93; 4, Zoe Salem, LEX, 95; Taryn Smith, AUR, 95; 6, Abby York, YOR, 96; 7, Breanna Placke, SEW, 100; 8, Hannah Kitt, CL, 101; Ella Meyer, CL, 101; Mackynna Gross, SEW, 101; Lilly Holthus, YOR, 101; 12, Kirsten Fike, YOR, 102; Carley Johnson, SCH, 102; Daniela Lopez, LEX, 102; 15, Nataliy Anderson, SEW, 103.
