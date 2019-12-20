BOYS BASKETBALL
Koang hands Islanders win over Spartans
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s Them Koang scored a putback at the buzzer for the win Friday night at Lincoln East.
The Islanders (3-2) trailed 30-19 with six minutes to play in the third quarter.
“We just continue to handle adversity pretty well,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We battled foul trouble the entire first half and then Them picked up his third foul seven seconds into the third quarter on just an unfortunate play, but our kids just continued to respond.
“Every guy — one through seven that played in that game tonight — contributed in some manner there in the second half that gave us an opportunity to win. For that, I’m incredibly proud.”
Koang finished with 12 points while Caleb Francl chipped in 10.
Grand Island (3-2) 10 7 11 13—47
Lincoln East (2-3) 12 11 16 6—45
GRAND ISLAND—Gustafson 2, Leiting 5, Francl 10, Byabato 9, Traudt 9, Koang 12.
LINCOLN EAST—Henrickson 7, Wirth 3, Glenn 13, Bluford Jones 2, Dak 12, Janssen 8.
Lincoln Christian hands GICC first loss
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Lincoln Christian outscored Grand Island Central Catholic 18-10 in the third quarter then held on down the stretch to pick up a 51-48 win.
GICC jumped out to an 18-8 lead before Lincoln Christian tied it 25-25 at the half.
“We got out to a good start and then we didn’t expand it when we had the opportunity to do so,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “We were down 10 points with seven minutes left and we got it down to one two times. We even had a couple of looks when we were down three but couldn’t get them to go down.”
Isaac Herbek led GICC with 15 points. Koby Bales added 12 points and Dei Jengmer finished with 10.
GICC (5-1) 18 7 10 13—48
Lincoln Christian (4-2) 8 17 18 8—51
GICC—Martinez 3, Bales 12, Turek 3, Herbek 15, Lowry 5, Jengmer 10.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN—Beukelman 6, Carlson 9, Bubak 19, Burgher 2, McGerr 5, Marshbanks 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest runs past Lexington
LEXINGTON — Three players scored in double figures to help Class B No. 2-rated Northwest down Lexington 56-37 on Friday.
Whitney Brown put up 20 points for the Vikings. Lauren Hauser added 14 points and Claire Caspersen chipped in 11.
“It was the night we’ve been waiting for,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We were able to get out and run and play at the tempo we wanted to play. We did a great job of that in the first half, and then in the second half we got out to a 10-2 run.
“That’s what we are looking for. We want to be able to put the hammer down on defense, get some buckets and stretch out the lead. It was a good way to end the first part of the season.”
Northwest (5-1) 18 13 18 7—56
Lexington (0-7) 8 9 12 8—37
NORTHWEST—Brown 20, Caspersen 11, Hauser 14, Suttles 2, Nelson 7, Adams 2.
LEXINGTON—Rowe 7, Garcia 2, Ostrom 2, Treffer 17, K. Sutton 3, M. Sutton 6.
Lincoln Christian downs Central Catholic
LINCOLN — Class C-1 preseason No. 1-rated Lincoln Christian used 24 points from 6-foot-4 senior Olivia Hollenbeck to down C-2 No. 10 Grand Island Central Catholic 58-40 Friday.
Katie Maser put up 14 points to lead GICC, which was playing without leading scorer Rylie Rice, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury.
“The girls played hard, but we had a few weak moments where we lost Hollenbeck,” Central Catholic coach Stacia Rice said. “This gave us a chance to learn some things about ourselves.”
GICC (4-2) 8 7 14 11—40
Lincoln Christian (6-0) 9 15 12 13—58
GICC—Mudloff 1, Wilson 6, Heidelk 4, Maser 14, Woods 9, Cloud 6.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN—Power 15, Ailes 4, Hueser 3, Penrod 3, Korte 4, Johnson 2, Wiltfong 3, Hollenbeck 24.
WRESTLING
GICC goes 1-2 at Alma Quad
ALMA — The Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling team finished 1-2 at the Alma Quad Friday.
The Crusaders defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 24-9, but lost to Arapahoe 48-18 and Alma 48-12.
Ben Alberts (145) was the lone GICC grappler to go 3-0 on the day.
