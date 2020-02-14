WRESTLING
Northwest tied for second after first day of B-3 district
PIERCE — The Northwest wrestling team is sitting in second place after day one in the Class B, District 3 Tournament.
The Vikings put seven wrestlers into the semifinals as they are tied with Central City with 47 points. Pierce leads the way with 51 points.
Caleb Alcorta (106 pounds), Grady Arends (113), Brady Isley (132), Collin Quandt (138), Austin Cooley (152), Victor Isele (182) and Grady Griess (220) are in the semifinals for Northwest.
Ben Sutherland (120), Caden Fredricksen (126), Owen Friesen (145), Alex Cabello (160), Zach Pistulka (195) and Brody Stutzman (285) are all still alive in the consolation rounds and still have a chance to earn a state berth.
NW coach Brian Sybrandts said he was pleased with what he saw and hopes the Vikings can continue that heading into day two.
“We wrestled well today,” Sybrandts said. “Caleb and Michael are really coming along and starting to click. They are sitting in great shape. We wrestled well as a team as we still have 13 wrestlers alive. Great team effort but we’re not done. Hopefully we can finish it the way we want it to.”
Class B, District 3 Meet
Day one results
At Pierce
Team Standings
Pierce 51, Central City 47, Northwest 47, Wahoo 44, Seward 38, Arlington 37, Ralston 34, Wayne 27, Falls City 22, Mt. Michael Benedictine 22, West Point-Beemer 17.
SWIMMING
Islanders advance at HAC championships
FREMONT — Grand Island Senior High had five relays and six individuals advance to the finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference championships finals during Friday’s preliminaries.
The Islander girls advanced the 200 medley relay (Nia Fill, Sarah Dankert, Ashlyn Muhlbach, Reagan Greer) after finishing eight and the 400 freestyle relay (Greer, Ianna Fill, Dankert, Ashlyn Muhlbach), which was also eight.
Moving into the consolation finals were the 200 freestyle relay (Ianna Fill, Nia Fill, Amber Muhlbach, Emily Reimers), Ianna Fill (100 fly and 100 breaststroke), Dankert (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Greer (200 free and 500 free).
Grand Island’s boys moving into the medal round were the 200 medley relay (Doug Lewandowski, Luke Dankert, Colby Setlik, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo) after finishing sixth; the 200 freestyle relay (Lewandowski, Dankert, Kia Wilson, Jon Novinski) which was second; the 400 free relay (Wilson, Sambula-Monzalvo, Setlik, Novinski), which as also second; Novinski in the 200 and 500 freestyles (first); Wilson in the 200 and 500 free (second); Lewandowski in the 50 free and 100 back (fifth); Setlik in the 100 fly (sixth); Dankert in the 100 breaststroke (eighth); and Sambula-Monzalvo in the 500 free (fifth).
Islander boys moving into the consolation finals were Setlik (200 IM), Dankert (200 IM) and Sambula-Monzalvo (200 free).
