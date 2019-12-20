Burwell 62, St. Edward 33
BURWELL — Four players scored in double figures to lead Burwell past St. Edward.
Anna Gideon led the Longhorns with 16 points. She was closely followed by Hayley Hughes (15 points), Carlie Helgoth (11) and Hannah Gurney (10).
Alyssa Reardon topped St. Edward with a game-high 19 points.
St. Edward (2-5) 1 6 10 16—33
Burwell (2-3) 16 19 15 12—62
ST. EDWARD—Werts 3, Olson 3, Cruise 2, Francis 1, Reardon 19, Cumming 5.
BURWELL—Hughes 15, Helgoth 11, Gideon 16, Ostrom 2, Williams 6, Gurney 10, Marshall 2, Schott 4.
Central Valley 63, Spalding Academy 22
SPALDING — Ashlyn Wright and Vanessa Wood both put up 17 points in Central Valley’s win over Spalding Academy.
Neleigh Poss added 12 points for the Cougars.
Central Valley (1-6) 22 14 13 14—63
Spalding Academy (0-6) 0 13 5 4—22
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 3, Poss 12, Barr 5, Wadsworth 2, Wright 17, Wood 17, Butcher 6, Holley 3, Young 9.
SPALDING ACADEMY—Tenski 4, Keber 6, Glaser 2, Shodai 5, Dozler 5.
Cross County 39, BDS 31
STROMSBURG — Cross County outscored BDS 17-7 in the third quarter after the game was tied up at 14 at the half.
Erica Stratman led the Cougars with 13 points.
BDS (4-2) 7 7 7 10—31
Cross County (3-2) 4 10 17 8—39
BDS—Kamler 3, Haecker 12, Bolte 2, Sliva 8, Aifs 4, Hudson 2.
CROSS COUNTY—Giannou 6, Schaefer 1, Noble 9, Anderson 1, Stratman 13, Hanson 9.
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Sandy Creek 37
FAIRFIELD — Katie Roach scored her 22 points over the first three quarters to help Doniphan-Trumbull pull away from Sandy Creek.
Maddie Smith added 12 points for the Cardinals.
Doniphan-Trumbull (4-2) 12 13 17 19—61
Sandy Creek (1-4) 8 13 5 11—37
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Shimmin 2, Schultz 5, Roach 22, Brummund 7, Smith 12, Fitch 6, Rader 2, Hassett 2, Greathouse 2.
SANDY CREEK—Tripe 3, Bohlen 2, Rempe 4, Skalka 2, Claycamp 23, Dane 3.
East Butler 45, Hampton 33
HAMPTON — East Butler outscored Hampton 12-6 in the third quarter to build up a double-digit lead.
Rorie Loveland topped Hampton with 11 points.
East Butler (3-2) 7 14 12 12—45
Hampton (2-3) 2 11 6 14—33
EAST BUTLER—Sullivan 7, Kubek 2, Aerts 8, Bohac 6, Honey 5, Bongers 10, Boerish 3, Hurmmel 4.
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 3, Wolinski 8, Loveland 11, Stuart 1, Mersch 6, Clinch 2, Arndt 2.
Fullerton 35, Twin River 19
GENOA — Fullerton only allowed two points in both the first and fourth quarters to shut down Twin River.
Stormy Herman led the Warriors with 12 points while Hanna Plumbtree added 10.
Fullerton (6-0) 3 10 6 16—35
Twin River (0-6) 2 7 8 2—19
FULLERTON—Herman 12, H. Plumbtree 10 Maxfield 6, Cook 5, Gonsior 2.
TWIN RIVER—Morris 9, Rinkol 5, Paczosa 3, Strain 2.
Humphrey/LHF 63, Neb. Christian 27
HUMPHREY — Undefeated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family broke things open against Nebraska Christian with a 23-10 advantage in the third quarter.
Sidney McHargue led Nebraska Christian with 13 points.
Neb. Christian (3-2) 7 10 10 10—37
Humphrey/LHF (7-0) 15 13 23 12—63
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Si. McHargue 13, Swanson 7, Griess 8, Seip 9.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY—individual scoring not available.
Palmer 44, Osceola 19
OSCEOLA — Palmer raced out to a 32-8 halftime lead en route to the win over Osceola.
Allie Kunze put up a game-high 18 points to pace the Tigers.
Palmer (5-1) 11 21 4 8—44
Osceola (0-6) 2 6 0 11—19
PALMER—Earl 2, C. Kunze 6, Menke 7, A. Kunze 18, Shuda 2, Hillmer 2, Ortiz 7.
OSCEOLA—Lemburg 2, Theis 1, Boden 2, Hoffmann 6, Sunday 3, Kumpf 5.
St. Paul 61, Arcadia/Loup City 37
LOUP CITY — Brooke Poppert poured in 28 points to lead St. Paul in a win over Arcadia/Loup City.
Olivia Poppert chipped in 10 points for the Wildcats.
Nadia VanSlyke led the Rebels with 11 points.
St. Paul (5-1) 16 16 14 15—61
Arcadia/Loup City (4-3) 4 13 7 13—37
ST. PAUL—B. Poppert 28, O. Poppert 10, P. Lukasiewicz 6, Thede 5, Je. Jakabowski 2, Larson 2, Jo. Jakabowski 2.
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—VanSlyke 11, Markus 5, Kaslon 3, Chilewski 4, Hurlburt 3, Heyen 2, Dethlefs 7.
Thayer Central 33, Heartland 32, OT
HENDERSON — Heartland rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Thayer Central scored the only field goal of the extra period to pull out the win.
Odessa Ohrt scored 12 points and Allison Kroeker added 10 for Heartland.
Thayer Central (3-3) 10 4 13 4 2—33
Heartland (4-2) 6 12 5 8 1—32
THAYER CENTRAL—Meyer 2, Havel 20, Hergott 2, Kiburz 4, Souerdyke 3, Fangmeier 2.
HEARTLAND—Ohrt 12, Siebert 2, Wetjen 6, Kroeker 10, Janzen 2.
York 53, Aurora 37
AURORA — York pulled away in the second half after trailing Aurora 16-14 at the half.
Jaylee Schuster led Aurora with 11 points.
York (5-0) 9 5 14 25—53
Aurora (1-3) 5 11 6 15—37
YORK—Dick 18, Portwine 17, Pohl 7, Shepherd 6, Legg 5.
AURORA—Schuster 11, Knust 8, Hudson 7, Cattau 6, Dummer 5.
