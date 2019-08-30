Osceola-High Plains 50, Palmer 48
PALMER — Javier Moreno connected on a 30-yard field goal with 1:06 left, then Osceola-High Plains needed to survive a 37-yard field goal attempt by Palmer that came up just short to escape with the win.
Dylan Soule rushed for four touchdowns and Keaton Van Housen added two for Class D-2 preseason No. 6-rated Osceola-High Plains. Moreno also had another field goal in the contest.
Roy Guzman rushed for a touchdown and scored on an interception return for Palmer. Karson Mings had a receiving TD and a pick-six while Ruger Reimers and Jesus GUzman both rushed for scores.
Gunner Reimers added a touchdown on a kickoff return.
Ravenna 54, Amherst 10
RAVENNA — Jake Jarzynka completed 10-of-20 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown to lead Ravenna to the win over Amherst.
Jarzynka also rushed eight times for 73 yards while Drew Bolling had 13 carries for 66 yards.
Trey Meith caught five passes for 139 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards for the Bluejays.
Nebraska Christian 44, Thayer Central 12
CENTRAL CITY — Elijah Boersen rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries as Nebraska Christian opened with a win over Thayer Central.
Boersen scored on runs 3 and 2 yards and caught a 52-yard TD pass from Dayton Falk. Drew Perdew had a 54-yard TD run for Nebraska Christian.
Burwell 42, North Central 0
BURWELL — Jase Williams ran for 98 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns as Burwell rolled past North Central.
Caleb Bush had 40 yards on seven carries for the Longhorns. Barak Birch had two TD passes, one to Mason Plock and one to Alex Gideon.
Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Wood River 0
AURORA — Doniphan-Trumbull put up 36 points in the first half during a 58-0 win over Wood River Friday.
Keithan Stafford led the Cardinals with 16 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. Griffin Hendricks was 9 of 18 for 152 yards and threw three touchdowns for Doniphan-Trumbull.