Aurora 57, York 44
AURORA — Nate Boerkircher scored 12 points in the third quarter and 10 in the first en route to a 28-point night in a rivalry win over York.
Andrew Bell added 11 points and Jameson Herzberg had 10 for the Huskies.
York (0-4) 6 7 10 21—44
Aurora (2-3) 16 16 15 10—57
YORK—Haggedone 11, Wright 4, Erwin 8, Seevers 6, olsen 6, Phinney 4, Clark 5.
AURORA—Herzberg 10, Bell 11, Collazo 4, Boerkircher 28, Ramaekers 4.
Burwell 64, St. Edward 14
BURWELL — Burwell blanked St. Edward 25-0 in the first quarter en route to the victory.
Barak Birch led 12 Longhorns who scored with 19 points. Dillon Critel chipped in 15 points.
St. Edward (0-7) 0 5 6 3—14
Burwell (3-2) 25 27 8 4—64
ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 6, Roberts 7, Merrell 1.
BURWELL—Plock 2, Critel 15, Williams 2, Dwyer 2, Hunt 6, Gideon 4, Bode 2, Birch 19, Konicek 2, Mann 4, Elliott 2, Gebhardt 4.
Central Valley 65, Spalding Academy 30
SPALDING — Trevor Cargill scored 11 points and Morgan Behnk added 10 to lead Central Valley’s balanced scoring in a win over Spalding Academy.
Cargill also had 15 of Central Valley’s 44 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Central Valley (3-4) 10 22 12 21—65
Spalding Academy (1-5) 7 6 11 6—30
CENTRAL VALLEY—Kelly 8, Wood 8, Oakley 2, Corman 2, Rother 8, Ty Nekoliczak 2, K. Nekoliczak 3, Landers 1, Behnk 10, Cargill 11.
SPALDING ACADEMY—Murphy 3, Kleffner 3, D. Deissner 5, J. Diessner 5, Urrutiapaniego 3, Esch 8, Carraher 4.
Cross County 50, BDS 27
STROMSBURG — Cross County jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and went on to down BDS.
Christian Rystrom led the Cougars with 14 points. Cory Hollinger added 12 and Cael Lundstrom finished with 11.
BDS (4-2) 5 11 6 5—27
Cross County (3-2) 18 15 9 8—50
BDS—scoring not available.
CROSS COUNTY—Nielsen 2, Lundstrom 11, Seim 7, Rystrom 14, Hollinger 12, Noyd 4.
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Sandy Creek 31
FAIRFIELD — Griffin Hendricks scored 15 points to send Doniphan-Trumbull on its way to a win over Sandy Creek.
Cade Sterner added 12 points and Keithan Stafford had 11 for the Cardinals, who broke open a game that was tied 21-all at the half by outscoring the Cougars 15-2 in the third period.
Doniphan-Trumbull (5-1) 11 15 15 15—51
Sandy Creek (3-2) 11 10 2 8—31
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 8, Sterner 12, Shafer 2, Hendricks 15, Carpenter 3, Stafford 11.
SANDY CREEK—Crumbliss 2, Mach 13, Shuck 1, Anderson 3, Biltoft 8, Shaw 4.
Heartland 64, Thayer Central 30
HENDERSON — Trajan Arbuck poured in 24 points to lead Heartland past Thayer Central.
Jared Nunnenkamp added 14 points and Nolan Boehr had 10 for the Huskies.
Thayer Central (1-4) 9 4 11 6—30
Heartland (3-2) 25 6 13 20—64
THAYER CENTRAL—Fischer 10, Templin 3, Luttrel 2, Wiedel 9, Harms 2, Kayser 2, Virus 2.
HEARTLAND—Wetjen 5, Arbuck 24, Boehr 10, Schwartzendruber 2, Regier 4, Peters 5, Nunnenkamp 14.
Shelton 67, Red Cloud 13
RED CLOUD — Four players scored in double figures to lead Shelton’s rout of Red Cloud.
Marcus Lauber led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Kyle Wiehn added 12 points, Ry Cheney had 11 and Angel Lehn chipped in 10.
Shelton (5-1) 26 21 15 5—67
Red Cloud (0-5) 0 8 11 2—13
SHELTON—Ry Cheney 11, Wiehn 12, Kenton 3, Lewis 2, Q. Cheney 6, Bly 2, Bombeck 4, Lauber 15, Lehn 10, Sutton 2.
RED CLOUD—Hersh 1, Ely 3, Simpson 3, Monchawiak 2, Schriner 4.
St. Paul 49, Arcadia/Loup City 34
LOUP CITY — St. Paul outscored Arcadia/Loup City 22-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Tommy Wroblewski led the Wildcats with 13 points while Logan Vogel added 11.
Caden Kusek paced Arcadia/Loup City with 14 points.
St. Paul (6-0) 8 8 11 22—49
Arcadia/LC (4-3) 14 8 8 4—34
ST. PAUL — Wroblewski 13, Seward 3, Knapp 4, Wells 5, Poss 9, Larson 4, Vogel 11.
ARCADIA/LC — Garrelts 9, Kusek 14, Scott 6, Dethlefs 2, Lewandowski 3.
Twin River 67, Fullerton 58
GENOA — Twin River outscored Fullerton 25-5 in the fourth quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit.
Chase Buhl led the Titans with 15 points. Carter Frenzen and Nolan Ramaekers both had 12 while Ross Hebda chipped in 11.
Isaac Gleason led Fullerton with 18 points. Jordan Maxfield finished with 15 and Brandon Rasmussen had 14.
Fullerton (5-1) 23 13 17 5—58
Twin River (3-3) 12 15 15 25—67
FULLERTON—Knopik 4, Gleason 18, Sensenig 3, Rasmussen 14, Maxfield 15, Gonsior 4.
TWIN RIVER—Graham 9, Buhl 15, Koziol 4, Swantek 4, Frenzen 12, Hebda 11, Ramaekers 12.
