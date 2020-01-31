BOYS
Arcadia/Loup City 58, Burwell 56
BURWELL — Arcadia-Loup City nipped Burwell Friday night.
Drew Lewandowski led the Rebels with 15 points, while Caden Kusek added 13 and Jadyn Scott having 12.
Barak Birch paced the Longhorns with 18 points, while Carter Mann chipped in 11.
Arcadia/Loup City (11-6) 14 9 18 17—58
Burwell (6-9) 8 15 11 22—56
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Jones 5, Eurek 7, Kusek 13, Scott 12, Dethlefs 5, Lewandowski 15, Ducker 1.
BURWELL—Plock 3, Critel 5, Williams 9, Gideon 2, Bode 8, Birch 18, Mann 11.
Cross County 66, Shelby-RC 65, OT
YORK — Shelby-Rising City rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Cross County recovered to claim the Crossroads Conference tournament championship.
Cory Hollinger led the Cougars with 25 points. Isaac Noyd had 15 and Cael Lundstrom chipped in 13.
Cross County (12-6) 18 16 14 10 8—66
Shelby-RC (14-3) 19 13 9 17 7—65
CROSS COUNTY—Lundstrom 13, Seim 5, Hild 3, Rystrom 3, Hollinger 25, Noyd 15, Harrington-Newton 2.
SHELBY-RISING CITY—Branting 7, Belt 15, Long 4, Hoatson 5, Pinneo 14, Siebert 3, Wieseman 2, Wingard 15.
Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 37
FULLERTON — Fullerton raced out to a 54-16 lead at the half and went on for a 70-37 victory over Spalding Academy.
Brandon Rasmussen led the Warriors with 20 points. Cole Horacek added 12, Jordan Maxfield 11 and Isaac Gleason 10.
Dawson Murphy had 20 points for Spalding Academy.
Spalding Academy (4-11) 10 6 9 12—37
Fullerton (11-4) 24 30 16 0—70
SPALDING ACADEMY — Murphy 20, Clefner 6, Diessner 4, Esch 7.
FULLERTON — Knopik 4, Haughton 5, Horacek 12, Gleason 10, James Wetovick 3, John Wetovick 2, Rasmussen 20, Maxfield 11, Gonsior 3.
Gibbon 60, Fillmore Central 36
GIBBON — Matthew Weismann scored 17 points to lead Gibbon to a 60-36 win over Fillmore Central.
Konner Hyde added 13 points and Nathan Holcomb 10 for the Buffaloes. Garrett Nichols led Fillmore Central with 13 points.
Fillmore Central (1-16) 7 11 0 18—36
Gibbon (11-7) 20 9 16 15—60
FILLMORE CENTRAL — B. Tatro 3, C. Tatro 4, Nichols 13, Hyatt 8, Theobald 6, Lauby 2.
GIBBON — Capek 9, Holcomb 10, Hyde 13, Weismann 17, Willey 8, Onate 3.
St. Paul 50, Ord 33
ST. PAUL — Tommy Wroblewski put up 19 points to lead St. Paul past Ord.
Johnny Deriso had 12 points and Reese Davenport 10 for the Chanticleers.
Ord (4-11) 8 10 9 6—33
St. Paul (13-4) 10 18 11 11—50
ORD—Davenport 10, Z. Smith 4, Deriso 12, G. Smith 4, Ries 3.
ST. PAUL—Wroblewski 19, Seward 2, Birkby 2, Dugan 6, Poss 9, Larson 8, Vogel 4.
GIRLS
Arcadia/LC 43, Burwell 31
BURWELL — Arcadia/Loup City outscored Burwell 20-4 in the second quarter and went on to a 43-31 win.
Mariah Markus led Arcadia/LC with 12 points. Nikia Williams led Burwell with 11 points.
Arcadia/LC (10-8) 9 20 8 6—43
Burwell (8-9) 10 4 11 6—31
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY — Dearmont 2, Dethlefs 4, Oxford 3, Cruikshank 2, Hurlbert 9, Vanslyke 6, Chilewski 5, Markus 12.
BURWELL — Hughes 8, Owens 1, Gideon 6, Williams 11, Gurney 3, Schott 2.
Cross County 71, Meridian 39
YORK — Cross County rolled to a 71-39 victory over Meridian in the championship game of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at the York City Auditorium.
It was the first ever Crossroads Tournament championship for Cross County.
Cortlyn Schaefer scored 20 points, Josi Noble 14 and Erica Starman 13 for the Cougars. Josiee Sobotka poured in 27 points for Meridian.
Meridian (12-6) 6 12 17 4—39
Cross County (15-4) 21 17 18 15—71
MERIDIAN — Kujath 2, Sobotka 27, Pribyl 6, Kort 2, Schropfer 2.
CROSS COUNTY — Mentink 2, Giannou 5, Schaefer 20, Noble 14, Anderson 8, Stratman 13, Sandell 6, Hanson 3.
Fillmore Central 61, Gibbon 28
GIBBON — Class C-2 No. 9 Fillmore Central was too much for Gibbon Friday night.
Baylee Rockefeller scored a team-high 14 points for the Buffaloes in the loss.
Fillmore Central (13-5) 20 24 15 2—61
Gibbon (4-16) 4 9 9 6—28
FILLMORE CENTRAL—NA.
GIBBON—Gillming 7, Castaneda 4, Nunez 1, Rockefeller 14, Christensen 2.
Fullerton 60, Spalding Academy 23
FULLERTON — Hanna Plumbtree put up 16 points to lead Fullerton in a win over Spalding Academy.
Sydney Cook added 10 points for the Warriors.
Brooke Keber scored 16 points to top Spalding Academy.
Spalding Academy (0-14) 4 9 3 7—23
Fullerton (12-4) 17 22 16 5—60
SPALDING ACADEMY—Keber 16, Dozler 4, Glaser 3.
FULLERTON—H. Plumbtree 16, Cook 10, Gonsior 9, Herman 9, J. Plumbtree 6, Maxfield 4, Supik 4, Kramer 2.
St. Paul 51, Ord 42
ST. PAUL — Brooke Poppert and Amber Kosmicki scored 18 points each to help St. Paul to a 51-42 win over Ord.
Nikie Nelson led Ord with 14 points and Abbi Stethem had 11.
St. Paul (15-2) 12 9 13 17
Ord (11-5) 5 11 13 13
ST. PAUL — B. Poppert 18, Lukasiewicz 6, Kosmicki 18, Thede 6, O. Poppert 3.
ORD — Nelson 14, Stethem 11, Severance 8, Benton 3, Cargill 2.
