BOYS
Crete 52, Aurora 45
AURORA — Josiah Gardiner scored 22 points and Sam Rasgorshek added 19 to help Crete to a 52-45 win over Aurora.
Tate Nachtigal had 16 points and Nate Boerkircher added 13 for Aurora.
Crete (12-9) 14 6 16 16—52
Aurora (9-12) 9 10 11 15—45
CRETE — Fye 3, O. Kuntz 6, S. Rasgorshek 19, Gardiner 22., E. Rasgorshek 2.
AURORA — Moural 9, Herzberg 5, Bell 2, Boerkircher 13, T. Nachtigal 16.
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Wood River 52
WOOD RIVER — Keithan Stafford and Cade Sterner combined for 46 points to lead Doniphan-Trumbull past Wood River.
Stafford had 14 of his 26 points in the first half while Sterner had 11 of his 20 in the second.
Ty Swanson led Wood River with 12 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (17-4) 17 15 16 15—63
Wood River (7-13) 8 19 12 13—52
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 4, Sterner 20, Detamore 3, Hendricks 8, Carpenter 2, Stafford 26.
WOOD RIVER—Huxtable 6, Graves 9, Paulk 5, Stewart 6, Buettner 3, Swanson 12, Luehr 8, Seier 3.
Shelton 42, Harvard 30
SHELTON — Marcus Lauber scored 15 points and Angel Lehn had 14 as Shelton shut down Harvard.
Shelton (15-6) 6 6 14 16—42
Harvard (9-10) 9 8 5 8—30
HARVARD — N. Okraska 13, Reazola 1, Piper 7, B. Okraska 7, Pelotte 2.
SHELTON — Wiehn 4, Ramos 1, Cheney 4, Bombeck 4, Lauber 15, Lehn 14.
GIRLS
ACL 59, Centura 45
CAIRO — Nadia Vanslyke poured in 30 points to pace Arcadia/Loup City to a 59-45 victory over Centura.
Mariah Markus added 12 points for the Rebels. Morgan Semm led Centura with 13 points.
Aracadia/LC (12-9) 11 9 21 18—59
Centura (6-16) 7 5 16 15—45
ARCADIA/LC — Dethlefs 5, Oxford 3, Hurlburt 5, Harrington 4, N. VanSlyke 30, Markus 12.
CENTURA — Semm 13, Perez 9, Santa 8, Keilig 4, Davis 4, Christinsen 3.
Central City 37, Holdrege 34
CENTRAL CITY — Central City otuscored Holdrege 13-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Gabby Moser topped the Bison with 14 points.
Holdrege (8-13) 10 8 12 4—34
Central City (12-11) 8 11 5 13—37
HOLDREGE—Individual scoring not available.
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 8, Sheets 6, Erickson 9, Moser 14.
Crete 61, Aurora 34
AURORA — Morgan Maly scored 23 points to lead Class B No. 1-rated Crete past Aurora.
Cassidy Knust had 14 points for the Huskies.
Crete (22-0) 18 18 12 13—61
Aurora (5-14) 6 12 8 8—34
CRETE—Maly 23, Newton 10, Deisley 7, Henning 5, Allen 3, Mach 3, Fey 3, Steuer 3, Jurgens 2, Stones 2
AURORA—Knust 14, Hudson 6, Kasey Schuster 4, Olsen 2, Cattau 2, Nachtigal 2, Fahrnbruch 2, Moody 2,
Cross County 30, Exeter-Milligan 28
STROMSBURG — Cortlyn Schaefer’s basket with over a minute left gave Cross County a 30-28 victory over Exeter-Milligan.
Schaefer led Cross County with 15 points. Anna Sluka had eight points for Exeter-Milligan.
Exeter-Milligan (14-9) 5 6 4 13—28
Cross County (20-4) 9 6 8 7—30
EXETER-MILLIGAN — Geiger 2, Papik 2, Sluka 8, Jansky 6, Harrison 3, Turrubiates 3.
CROSS COUNTY — Shcaefer 15, Noble 4, Stratman 9, Hanson 3.
Giltner 48, Hampton 43
HAMPTON — Sydney Janzen scored 21 points as Giltner knocked off Hampton 48-43.
Rorie Loveland had 12 points to lead Hampton while Zaya Stuart and Lillian Dose had nine each.
Giltner (8-12) 9 20 8 11—48
Hampton (9-12) 10 5 11 17—43
HAMPTON — Ly. Dose 2, Wolinski 2, Loveland 12, Stuart 9, Mersch 8, Li. Dose 9, Clinch 1.
GILTNER — Watson 4, Ballard 9, Hunnicut 6, Janzen 21, Antle 8.
Sandhills Valey 49, Elba 29
ELBA — Sandhills Valley jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter en route to the win over Elba.
Mackenzie McKoski put up 10 points for the Bluejays in the loss.
Sandhills Valley (9-11) 18 8 7 16—49
Elba (5-12) 4 11 8 6—29
SANDHILLS VALLEY—Individual scoring not available.
ELBA—Wysocki 4, A. McKoski 7, Enriquez 8, M. McKoski 10.
St. Edward 47, Spalding Academy 17
SPALDING — Alyssa Reardon poured in 25 points to lead St. Edward to a 47-17 victory over Spalding Academy.
Lainey Werts added eight points for St. Ed, which held Spalding Academy scoreless for the opening half.
St. Edward (7-15) 13 13 11 10—47
Spalding Academy (0-19) 9 9 9 8—17
ST. EDWARD — Werts 9, Baker 2, Olson 4, Francis 5, Reardon 25, Cumming 3.
SPALDING ACADEMY — Not available.
Wood River 38, D-T 34
WOOD RIVER — Boston Boucher scored 14 points and Kiernan Paulk had 10 in Wood River’s 38-34 win over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Maddie Smith led Doniphan-Trumbull with 13 points.
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-11) 6 11 11 6—34
Wood River (12-11) 15 8 8 7‑38
Doniphan-Trumbull — Shimmin 2, Schultz 2, Brummund 6, Smith 13, Fitch 6, Johnson 2, Greathouse 3.
WOOD RIVER — K. Paulk 10, Rauert 7, Boucher 14, H. Paulk 7.
