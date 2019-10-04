Adams Central 49, Holdrege 0
HASTINGS — Gabe Conant ran for five touchdowns to lead Class C-1 No. 3-rated Adams Central (6-0) to a blowout win over Holdrege.
Conant had the Patriots’ first five TDs on runs of 1, 5, 1, 3 and 7 yards. Conant finished with 315 yards on 31 carries (10.2 ypc).
Evan Johnson went 6-for-14 for 46 yards with an interception.
Aurora 46, Fillmore Central 0
AURORA — Class C-1 No. 6-rated Aurora scored 26 points in the second quarter to take a 32-0 lead at halftime en route to the win.
Kaleb Moural had 18 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Overall the Huskies (3-3) had 428 yards while holding Fillmore Central to just 38 yards.
Gothenburg 34, Broken Bow 0
BROKEN BOW — Miguel Bartlett had touchdown runs of 46 and 2 yards to lead Gothenburg in its shutout of Broken Bow.
Neb. Christian 24, Heartland 0
HENDERSON — Nebraska Christian held Heartland to 55 yards of total offense while posting the shutout.
Offensively, Elijah Green led the Eagles (4-1) by rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Elijah Boersen had a touchdown rushing and receiving on a pass from Dayton Falk. Zach Egeland ran for Nebraska Christian’s other score.
Ord 45, O’Neill 7
ORD — Zach Smith went 8-for-13 for 221 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 134 yards and another score to lead Class C-1 No. 8-rated Ord past O’Neill.
Riley Warner had three receptions for 140 yards with two TDs for the Chanticleers (4-2).
Tommy Stevens rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Ravenna 50, Shelton 8
SHELTON — Class D-1 No. 10-rated Ravenna jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a win over Shelton.
Trey Meith ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and also had a 25-yard touchdown catch.
Jake Jarzynka added 74 yards on 12 carries with two scores and had the TD pass to Meith.
Shelby-Rising City 26, Twin River 8
GENOA — Class C-2 No. 7-rated Shelby-Rising City outgained Twin River 338 yards to 201 in posting the win.
Twin River’s touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Carter Frenzen to Mason Tenski. Frenzen was 7-for-22 for 117 yards with two interceptions.
St. Paul 29, Gibbon 10
GIBBON — Class C-2 No. 2-rated St. Paul remained undefeated with a win over Gibbon.
Eli Larson ran 28 times for 230 yards and a touchdown to go over 1,000 yards for the season. Jackson Seward added 83 yards on nine carries for the Wildcats (6-0).
Brendan Knapp went 5-for-10 passing for 71 yards and two scores.
West Point-Beemer 28, Boone Central 13
ALBION — West Point-Beemer scored 28 unanswered points to defeat Boone Central 28-13.
Blaine Young’s 15-yard touchdown run gave Boone Central a 6-0 lead with 4:18 left in the first quarter. But the Cardinals (2-4) didn’t score again until Young went in from 1 yard out with 1:08 remaining in the game.
West Point-Beemer outgained Boone Central 383-187. Young rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries.
