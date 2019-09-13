PREP FOOTBALL
Ravenna 52, High Plains 45
RAVENNA — The Ravenna football team won a high-scoring affair with High Plains 52-45 Friday.
The two teams combined for 799 yards of offense.
Drew Bolling led the Bluejays with 15 carries for 135 yards with a touchdown run. Quarterback Jake Jarzynka had 10 of 18 for 174 yards with three touchdown strikes, while running the ball 16 times for 53 yards and scored twice.
Dylan Soule had 25 carries for 177 yards with three touchdown runs for the Storm.
Centura 34, Superior 27
SUPERIOR — Eli Wooden had 231 offensive yards to lead Centura to a 34-27 win over Superior.
Wooden had eight carries for 79 yards, while catching seven passes for 152 yards with four touchdown catches for the Centurions, all thrown by Nate Trumler.
The defense scored the other touchdown on a blocked punt.
Adams Central 42, Lincoln Lutheran 0
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central dominated Lincoln Lutheran 42-0 Friday.
Gabe Conant led the way with 19 carries for 99 yards with four touchdowns, along with three catches for 74 yards with a touchdown reception.
Twin River 40, Tekamah-Herman 21
GENOA — Twin River scored 16 third-quarter during its 40-21 victory.
Carter Frenzen had four carries for 120 yards with a score and was 5 of 12 for 60 yards with two touchdown passes for the Titans. Lucas Cook had 21 carries for 101 yards with a touchdown run.
Central City 36, O’Neill 6
O’NEILL — Central City outscored O’Neill 28-0 in the second half during a 36-6 win.
Michael Rutherford scored three touchdowns for the Bison.
Burwell 48, Hemingford 24
HEMINGFORD — Jace Williams carried Class D-1, No. 2 Burwell to a 48-24 victory over Hemingford.
Williams had 20 carries for 259 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Longhorns (3-0). Barak Birch was 7 of 13 for 114 yards with two touchdown passes.
East Butler 42, Nebraska Christian 20
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian fell to East Butler Friday night.
Elijah Boersen had 20 carries 101 yards with a touchdown run, while also having two catches for 61 with a touchdown reception for the Eagles. Quarterback Dayton Falk threw for 65 yards with two touchdowns in the loss.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hi-Line 3, Elba 0
ELBA — Elba fell to Hi-Line 25-9, 25-18, 25-12 Friday night.
Jaime Wysocki led the Bluejays with eight kills and 11 digs, while Laura Enriquez three kills and 11 digs. Angel McKoska had seven assists for Elba.
