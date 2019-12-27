St. Paul 52, O. Concordia 38
NORTH BEND — Brooke Poppert poured in 22 points as St. Paul downed Omaha Concordia in the first round of the North Bend Tournament.
Olivia Poppert and Anna Thede had 12 each for St. Paul while Amber Kosmicki added 10. Ella Hess led Omaha Concordia with 10 points.
St. Paul (8-1) 7 11 19 15—52
Omaha Concordia (2-5) 7 8 14 9—38
ST. PAUL — B. Poppert 22, O. Poppert 12, A. Kosmicki 10, Van Winkle 4, J. Jakubowski 2, Thede 12.
OMAHA CONCORDIA — E. Hess 10, S. Hess 8, S. Greene 5, Buroker 5, Golliday 3, J. Reelfs 3, Clari Sandeen 2, Kulus 2.
Palmer 50, Heartland 44
PALMER — Palmer improved to 6-1 on the season with a win over Heartland.
Allie Kunze led Palmer with 17 points. Cassidy Siebert had 14 points and Odessa Ohrt 13 for Heartland.
Heartland (4-3) 10 6 11 17—44
Palmer (6-1) 15 14 14 7—50
HEARTLAND — Ohrt 13, Siebert 14, Wetjen 4, Kroeker 6, Buller 7.
PALMER — C. Kunze 7, Mehnke 4, J. Donaney 4, A. Kunze 17, Hillmer 3, Ortiz 6, E. Donaney 9.
Central Valley 42, Giltner 38
ANSLEY — Central Valley outscored Giltner 19-14 in the second half during their win in the Ansley-Litchfield Tournament.
Vanessa Wood and Reilly Young each led the Cougars with nine points.
Payton Hunnicut led the Hornets in the loss.
Central Valley (2-6) 11 12 14 5—42
Giltner (3-4) 13 11 10 4—38
CENTRAL VALLEY — Engle 3, Poss 1, Barr 6, Wadsworth 9, V. Wood 9, Barner 3, Wadas 2, Young 9.
GILTNER — Wilson 2, Ballard 9, Hunnicut 10, Wiles 2.
Pleasanton 86, Ravenna 46
PLEASANTON — Ravenna fell to Class D-1, No. 1 Pleasanton at the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.
Callie Coulter led the Bluejays with 11 points.
Ravenna (2-4) 9 16 12 9—46
Pleasanton (8-0) 16 23 24 23—86
RAVENNA — Sklenar 3, McKeon 8, M. Fiddelke 9, Larsen 8, A. Fiddelke 3, Coulter 11, Hurt 4.
PLEASANTON — Nichols 21, P. Weisdorfer 6, Siegel 6, R. Weisdorfer 3, Paitz 14, Linder 9, Pierce 12, Mollring 6, Flood 2, Fisher 7.
Wood River 32, Cozad 22
CENTRAL CITY — Boston Boucher and Hannah Paulk each scored 12 points to lead Wood River to a win over Cozad in the Runza Holiday Tournament.
Cozad (1-7) 4 5 8 5—22
Wood River (5-2) 13 5 6 8—32
COZAD — NA.
WOOD RIVER — Gideon 2, Rauert 4, Boucher 12, Codner 2, Paulk 12.
Central City 50, Sandy Creek 27
CENTRAL CITY —Gabby Moser paced Central City with a game-high 25 points during a win over Sandy Creek during the Runza Holiday Tournament Friday.
Sandy Creek (1-6) 6 4 10 7—27
Central City (3-4) 14 7 15 14—50
SANDY CREEK — NA.
CENTRAL CITY — Buhlke 1, Wagner 20, Sheets 2, Erickson 2, Moser 25.
Superior 64, Cross County 39
STROMSBURG — Jacy Mentink and Cortlyn Schaefer each paced Cross County with 11 points during its 64-39 loss to Class C-2, No. 2 Superior in the Runza Holiday Tournament Friday.
The Cougars couldn’t stop the Meyer sisters as Shayla led all scorers with 20 points, while older sister Kalynn had 17.
Superior (7-0) 19 16 10 19—64
Cross County (5-2) 12 7 11 9—39
SUPERIOR — Blackburn 4, Kobza 4, Miller 11, Schnakenberg 4, Hayes 1, S. Meyer 20, K. Meyer 17, McMeen 3.
CROSS COUNTY —Mentink 11, Giannou 2, Schaefer 11, Noble 6, Stratman 4, Sandell 1, Hanson 4.
Hampton 60, Harvard 27
HARVARD — Kaylei Joseph scored a game-high 23 points during the Hampton’s win over Harvard at the Harvard Holiday Tournament Friday.
Hampton (4-4) 19 8 18 15—60
Harvard (1-4) 9 12 4 2—27
HAMPTON — Dose 3, Hansen9, Wolinski 15, Loveland 14, Stuart 12, L. Dose 3, Joseph 23, Arndt 2.
HARVARD — Nierman 8, Strobl 6, Roberts 3, Julich 2, Whestine-Jones 8.
Niobrara/Ver. 44, St. Edward 27
VERDIGRE — Alyssa Reardon put up 12 points during St. Edward’s loss to Niobrara/Verdigre at the Verdigre Holiday Tournament.
St. Edward (2-6) 4 5 9 9—27
Niobrara/Verdigre (4-5) 6 18 12 8—44
ST. EDWARD — Werts 4, Olson 4, Cruise 4, Reardon 12, Cumming 3.
NIOBRARA/VERDIGRE — NA.
Wilcox-Hildreth 55, Kenesaw 45
KENESAW — Kaylee Steer led Kenesaw with 14 points during the Blue Devils’ 55-45 loss to Wilcox-Hildreth in the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament.
Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) 18 14 12 11—55
Kenesaw (0-7) 8 14 16 7—45
WILCOX-HILDRETH — NA.
KENESAW — Legg 1, Gallagher 9, Williams 8, Steer 14, Wagoner 10, Nienhueser 3.
Southern 40, Neb. Christian 26
HEBRON — Only two players scored for Nebraska Christian during its loss to Southern in the Thayer Central Holiday Tournament.
Sidney McHargue led the Eagles with 18 points in the loss.
Southern (7-0) 11 9 6 14—40
Nebraska Christian (3-3) 7 7 6 6—26
SOUTHERN — NA.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — M. Griess 8, S. McHargue 18.
