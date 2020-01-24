Ravenna 42, Arcadia-LC 41
LOUP CITY — Ravenna used a 12-8 fourth quarter to rally and defeat Arcadia-Loup City.
Tori Sklenar led the Bluejays with 11 points, while Ashlyn Fiddelke added nine.
Mariah Markus paced the Rebels with 14 points in the loss.
Ravenna (11-5) 14 8 8 12—42
Arcadia-Loup City (9-6) 9 14 10 8—41
RAVENNA—Sklenar 11, McKeon 6, M. Fiddelke 3, Larsen 7, A. Fiddelke 9, Coulter 6.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY—Dethlefs 9, Sillivan 2, Hurlburt 7, VanSlyke 9, Markus 14.
Ord 57, Boone Central/NG 53
ORD — Nikie Nelson led Ord with 16 points during its win over Boone Central/Newman Grove.
Megan Benton added 15 for the Chants.
Boone Central/NG (7-8)—53
Ord (8-4)—57
BOONE CENTRAL/NG—NA.
ORD—Hackel 6, Stethem 9, Cargill 4, Bruha 1, Nelson 16, Benton 15, Severance 4, Wray 2.
Central City 63, Wood River 56
WOOD RIVER — Gabrielle Moser had a game-high 30 points to lead Central City past Wood River.
Taryn Wagner added 12 for the Bison.
Central City (7-10) 16 11 12 24—63
Wood River (9-7) 14 12 11 19—56
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 12, Sheets 10, Carroll 4, Erickson 7, Moser 30.
WOOD RIVER—NA
Centura 41, Gibbon 28
CAIRO — Centura had four players each score nine points during its win over Gibbon.
Morgan Simm, Sidney Perez, Katelyn Fanta and Elly Keilig all scored nine points for the Centurions.
Kaylee Palmieri led the Buffaloes with nine.
Gibbon (4-13) 5 8 6 9—28
Centura (5-10) 8 10 15 8—41
GIBBON—Kucera 2, Gillmig 5, Palmieri 9, Bentley 1, Onate 2, Wilkins 2, Nunez 2, Rockefeller 5.
CENTURA—Simm 9, Perez 9, Fanta 9, Keilig 9, Holcomb 5.
Kenesaw 36, Franklin 31
KENESAW — Kenesaw outscored Franklin 17-4 in the third quarter to take control.
Meadow Wagoner paced the Blue Devils with 14 points.
Franklin (6-8) 8 6 4 13—31
Kenesaw (5-10) 6 4 17 9—36
FRANKLIN—NA.
KENESAW—Legg 4, Gallagher 5, Williams 3, Steer 4, Wagoner 14, Uden 6.
