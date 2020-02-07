BOYS BASKETBALL
Balance helps GICC defeat Lexington
LEXINGTON — Class C-2, No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic relied on its balance Friday night.
Four players scored in double figures to help the Crusaders defeat Lexington 76-70.
Dei Jengmer led GICC with 17 points, while Isaac Herbek and Koby Bales each put up 15 and Russell Martinez chipped in 14.
Balance was very good tonight, which is what we needed tonight against a very good team,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “They have a few nice players that create tough matchups for people. It was that way for us tonight.”
GICC takes on Class B, No. 7 Wahoo at 3 p.m. Saturday at Central Catholic.
Grand Island CC (18-1) 19 22 16 19—76
Lexington (12-7) 19 13 14 24—70
GRAND ISLAND CC—Martinez 14, Bales 15, Turek 4, Wenzel 6, Herbek 15, Lowry 5, Jengmer 17.
LEXINGTON—Mach 19, Carpenter 19, Saiz 16, Dominguez 10, Stewart 6.
Strong first half helps Grand Island down Kearney
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team used a strong half to defeat Kearney.
The Islanders led 34-20 at the half and never looked back during a 74-63 win over the Bearcats.
Grand Island had four players score in double figures. Caleb Francl led the Islanders with 19 points, while Them Koang added 18. Isaac Traudt chipped in 14 and Jayden Byabato had 13.
The Islanders travel to Omaha to take on Class A, No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep Saturday.
Grand Island (11-7) 14 20 20 20—74
Kearney (10-8) 9 11 20 23—63
GRAND ISLAND—Gustafson 4, Douglass 2, Leiting 4, Francl 19, Byabato 13, Traudt 14, Koang 18.
KEARNEY—Bruce 5, Stroh 20, Pearson 6, Murray 6, Vanderbeek 8, Johnson 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rice leads GICC past Lexington
LEXINGTON — Rylie Rice put up 21 points to lead Class C-2, No. 8 Grand Island Central Catholic past Lexington Friday.
The Crusaders used a 17-2 third quarter to take control.
Grand Island CC (14-6) 6 15 17 9—47
Lexington (2-17) 9 8 2 11—30
GRAND ISLAND CC—Rice 21, Woods 8, Heidelk 6, Maser 5, Ghafian 4, H. Gellatly 2, Wilson 1.
LEXINGTON—Treffer 12, Sutton 7, Garcia 2, Ostrom 2, Rowe 2, Fagot 2, Moats 2, Sutton 1.
Islanders fall to Kearney
KEARNEY — Kearney outscored Grand Island 29-10 in the middle two quarters to take control Friday.
No other information was provided.
Grand Island (2-15) 9 6 4 9—28
Kearney (4-14) 11 19 20 12—62
GRAND ISLAND—NA.
KEARNEY—Struebing, 5, T. Rusher 19, Garner 3, Soucie 2, A. Rusher 15, Province 6, Novacek 6, Hatcher 6.
