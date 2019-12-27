GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest handles Skutt at Doane Tourney
CRETE — Northwest coach Russ Moerer was concerned how the Class B, No. 2 Vikings were going to play coming off of the five-day moratorium.
He had no reason to. Northwest jumped out to a 35-15 lead at the half and went on to a 50-38 win over Omaha Skutt at the Doane College Holiday Tournament.
The Vikings had only seven turnovers, while Lauren Hauser led the way with 14 points, while Claire Caspersen added 13 and Whitney Brown had 10.
Moerer said it was a good day for the Vikings coming off the five-day moratorium
“I was very pleased with how we opened the game,” Moerer said. “We took control immediately on both ends. We were very sound defensively. We were locked in and shot the ball very well early.”
“Our posts have been getting good looks. Our ball movement was very good and we had very few turnovers. All that was very encouraging to see.”
Northwest will play No. 1 Crete at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha Skutt (1-6) 10 5 11 12—38
Northwest (6-1) 21 14 8 7—50
OMAHA SKUTT — Grabowski 2, Miklas 17, Gordon 8, Reeves 4, Seaman 5, Scholl 2.
NORTHWEST — Brown 10, Caspersen 13, Hauser 14, Settles 5, Palu 2, Esquivel 6.
Rohde leads Spartans past Heartland Lutheran
ANSLEY — Kaylee Rohde scored 13 points to pace Ansley/Litchfield past Heartland Lutheran in the opening round of the Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament.
Brianna Van bibber led Heartland Lutheran with eight points.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude Saturday with girls games at 11 a.m. and boys games at 12:30 p.m.
Heartland Lutheran (1-5) 2 10 8 9—29
Ansley/Litchfield (1-6) 10 9 7 9—35
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Bexten 6, Graham 6, Van bibber 8, Maier 4, Zehendner 5.
ANSLEY-LITCHFIELD — Paitz 2, B. Ryan 2, Myers 2, Rohde 13, Bailey 4, Haines 6, Hogg 2.
Islanders fall to North Star at HAC Tourney
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team lost a 57-24 game to Lincoln North Star in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday.
No other information was provided.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ansley-Litchfield defeats Red Hornets
ANSLEY — Tyler Schukei scored 17 points to lead Ansley-Litchfield to a win over Heartland Lutheran in the first round of the Ansley/Litchfield tournament.
Jeff Cunningham added 12 points for Ansley-Litchfield. Joshua Rathjen led the Red Hornets with 11 points while Quinston Larson added 10.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude Saturday with girls games at 11 a.m. and boys games at 12:30 p.m.
Heartland Lutheran (1-5) 5 11 10 14—40
Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) 10 19 17 19—65
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Jones 2, Oman 3, Green 2, Wiegert 5, Bader 6, Larson 10, Rathjen 11, Nyanok 1.
ANSLEY/LITCHFIELD — Cunningham 12, Loy 3, Holm 9, Henry 8, Bailey 10, Lefever 6, Schukei 17.
Northwest falls to Skutt
CRETE — The Northwest boys basketball team fell to Omaha Skutt 64-30.
No other information was provided.
