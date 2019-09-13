CROSS COUNTRY
Islander boys take second at Kearney Invite; girls fourth
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country took second at the Kearney Invite Friday.
The Islanders had three medalists to help them score 58 points, five more than Lexington.
Juan Garcia (third, 16:52.43), Eder Garcia (fourth, 16:52.43) and Gage Long (12th, 17:56.67) were the GISH medalists.
The girls had two medalists as they took fourth with 98 points.
McKenna Marsh took fifth (21:16.43), while Aubry Pikop was 11th (21:31.81).
Kearney Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Lexington 53, Grand Isalnd 58, North Platte 65, Kearney 95, Lincoln Northeast 98, Lincoln High 137.
Individual Standings
1, Evan Caudy, NP, 16:43.07; 2, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:44.94; 3, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:52.43; 34, Eder Garcia, GI, 17:04.66; 5, Alexis Hernandez, LEX, 17:08.98; 6, Cyrus Rhea, LEX, 17:16.99; 7, Cisco Rivas, KEA, 17:22.30; 8, Yanni Vasquez, LEX, 17:25.82; 9, Joel Bradley, NP, 17:29.93; Jackson McNeese, LH, 17:45.86; 11, Sean Wortman, LEX, 17:54.93; 12, Gage Long, GI, 17:56.67; 13, Tom Moss, NP, 17:59.38; 14, Tate Le, LNE, 18:02.93; 15, Zander Beard, LNE, 18:10.47.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Lincoln High 43, Kearney 47, Lexington 95, Grand Island 98, North Platte 107, Lincoln Northeast 119.
Individual Standings
1, Hannah Ray, LNE, 19:24.97; 2, Grace Bonsall, KEA, 20:18.51; 3, Kennedy Bartee, LH, 20:35.75; 4, Olivia DiLiool, LH, 21:00.24; 5, McKenna Marsh, GI, 21:16.43; 6, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 21:16.90; 7, Taylor Kruse, LH, 21:17.09; 8, Kayla Poggioli, KEA, 21:19.04; 9, Emma Bond, KEA, 21:20.05; 10, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 21:30.82; 11, Aubry Pikop, GI, 21:31.81; 12, Lola Agena, LH, 21:35.32; 13, Beatrice Lebsack, KEA, 21:43.72; 14, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 21:57.18; 15, Maggie Trenkle, KEA, 21:59.45.
Northwest boys finish second at Aurora Invite; girls fourth
AURORA — Four medalists paced the Northwest boys cross country team at the Aurora Invite Friday.
That effort helped the Vikings take second with 37 points, 10 more than team champion Seward.
Caleb Harb led Northwest by taking seventh (18:09.50), while Colby Hayes took ninth (18:12.71), AJ Warner finishing 10th (18:19.23) and John Campbell coming in 11th (18:22.97).
The Northwest girls had a medalist in finishing fourth with 66 points.
Neelie Dorsey led the way with a 10th-place finsh (22:24.47).
Aurora Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Seward 27, Northwest 37, Hastings 38, Aurora 66, York 81, Adams Central 96, Fillmore Central 135, Crete 155, Hastings St. Cecilia 159.
Individual Standings
1, Dean Erdkamp, YOR, 17:33.55; 2, Jaydon Welsh, HAS, 17:34.45; 3, Ethan Ideus, SEW, 17:43.72; 4, Nathan Nottingham, SEW, 17:46.93; 5, Dylan Riley, AUR, 17:50.86; 6, Landon Eckhardt, HAS, 18:01.08; 7, Caleb Harb, NW, 18:09.50; 8, Taylor Brenna, SEW, 18:10.04; 9, Colby Hayes, NW, 18:12.71; 10, AJ Warner, NW, 18:19.23; 11, John Campbell, NW, 18:22.97; 12, Isaac Rolf, SEW, 18:24.97; 13, Jonathan Lopez, HAS, 18:26.93; 14, Garrett Nichols, FC, 18:29.86; 15, Luke Bonifas, AC, 18:36.27.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Seward 19, Aurora 43, Hastings 46, Northwest 66, Hastings St. Cecilia 72, York 113, Crete 119.
Individual Standings
1, Alayna Vargas, HSC, 20:14.25; 2, Chelsey Espinosa, HAS, 20:51.79; 3, Keegan Beisel, SEW, 21:26.94; 4, Samantha Hughes, SEW, 21:35.60; 5, Grace Reiman, AC, 21:47.73; 6, Karnie Gottschalk, SEW, 22:01.10; 7, Kyla Carlson, AUR, 22:09.55; 8, Elizabeth Gokie, SEW, 22:18.38; 9, Julia Smith, AUR, 22:21.39; 10, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 22:24.47; 11, Jennifer Cardoso, CRE, 22:39.92; 12, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 22:53.81; 13, Megan Vrooman, HSC, 23:01.17; 14, Mary Ferrone, HAS, 23:12.14; 15, Dulce Lopez, HAS, 23:32.17.
