PREP FOOTBALL
Crusaders roll past Superior 60-26
SUPERIOR — Russ Martinez helped Grand Island Central Catholic improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Crusader junior quarterback scored five rushing touchdowns to help them take a 60-26 win over Superior Friday.
Martinez 160 yards and was 4 for 7 passing with a touchdown pass.
“He’s maturing every week and you can see it as he makes solid reads in our running game,” GICC coach Tim Dvorak said.
Brayton Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns for the Crusaders.
The Central Catholic defense forced four turnovers, including on the opening kickoff and Reid Martinez picked off a pass and returned it for a 35-yard interception return.
After Superior took a 13-6 lead in the first quarter, the Crusaders scored the next 54 points to take control.
“I was pleased with I saw after they took the lead on us,” “After the second quarter, I saw the team we knew we could be.”
GICC takes on North Platte St. Patrick’s Friday at Grand Island Senior High.
Heartland Lutheran wins on final play
SPALDING — The Heartland Lutheran football team won its first game of the 2019 season on the final play Friday.
The Red Hornets claimed a 66-63 win over Six-Man No. 5 Spalding Academy on a 40-yard pass from Justus Bader to Quinston Larson as time expired.
Heartland Lutheran jumped out to a 32-6 first-quarter lead, only to see the Shamrocks come back and take a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“It was just an incredible way to end the game. No matter what happened with the ups and downs that we had, the kids just stuck together and got the job done,” HL coach Tim Leech said. “They just got it done together.”
Heartland Lutheran hosts Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Friday.
PREP TENNIS
GICC takes home invite
The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won its home Invite Friday.
The Crusaders won two of the four divisions to win its meet with 20 points, eight more than runner-up Adams Central.
Eli Fox claimed the No. 1 singles title, while Jack Friesen and Jacob McNamera teamed together to win No. 2 doubles.
Jonathan Schardt went 2-1 to finish second at No. 2 singles and Jackson Farias and Daniel Martinez joined together to take second at No. 1 doubles.
Grand Island CC Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island Central Catholic 20, Adams Central 12, Hastings 10, Kearney Catholic 6.
Champions
No. 1 singles — Eli Fox, GICC.
No. 2 singles — Brayden Schram, Hastings
No. 1 doubles — Brandt Groskretuz/Blake Thiele, Kearney Catholic
No. 2 doubles — Jack Friesen/Jacob McNamera
PREP SOFTBALL
Islanders go 1-1 at Millard North Invite
MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-1 during the first day of the Millard North Invite.
The Islanders took the opening game 14-7 over Bellevue West, but fell to Millard North 15-4.
Against Bellevue West, Grand Island scored five runs with two outs in the third inning before putting the game away with a seven-run fifth. Rya Chavez was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Kamdyn Barrientos was 3 for 3 with a double.
But against Millard North, the Islanders gave up eight runs on five hits and never recovered. Stacy Wells was 2 for 3 with a double, while Andrea Palma and Kamryn Kier were both 2 for 3.
Grand Island will play Elkhorn South in the third-place game Saturday.
Game One
Grand Island 005 270—14 10 1
Bellevue West 002 50X—7 9 3
WP — Palma. LP — Gage. 2B — GI: Barrientos, Ramos
Game Two
Grand Island 121 0—4 10 2
Millard North 843 X—15 8 0
WP — Meyer. LP — Palma. 2B — GI: Wellls. MN: Johnson, Jones, 3B — MN: Davis.
