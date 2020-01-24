Aurora 51, Seward 37
AURORA — Nate Boerkircher had a game-high 22 points to help Aurora defeat Seward Friday.
Seward (2-10) 2 9 12 14—37
Aurora (5-10) 10 13 18 10—51
SEWARD—Stroup 3, Coualt 2, Piskowski 2, Myers 3, Tvrdy 11, Sherman 6, Leimback 3, Schreoder 5, Lenz 2.
AURORA—Moural 2, Herzberg 4, Bell 6, Pachta 4, Collazo 2, Boerkircher 22, Nachtigal 5, Ramaekers 6.
Twin River 60, WP-Beemer 42
GENOA — Twin River jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and never looked back during its win over West Point.
Ross Hebda led the Titans with 13 points, while Weston Graham added 12.
West Point-Beemer (3-12) 4 10 12 16—42
Twin River (12-5) 17 21 18 4—60
WEST POINT-BEEMER—Doggett 15, Perez 22, Meyer 3, Kile 2.
TWIN RIVER—Graham 12, Ramaekers 10, Buhl 8, O. Koziol 3, T. Koziol 4, Konwinski 2, Swantek 2, Frenzen 6, Hebda 13.
Ord 67, Boone Central/NG 63
ORD — Ord outscored Boone Central/Newman Grove 26-19 in the middle quarters to help them take control.
Gage Smith led the Chants with 19 points, while Johnny DeRiso added 12.
Ryan Kramer and Chase Thieman each scored 11 points to lead the Cardinals in the loss.
Boone Central/NG (3-12) 21 14 5 23—63
Ord (4-7) 22 15 11 19—67
BOONE CENTRAL/NG—Korth 4, Hodges 5, Kramer 11, Thieman 11, Christo 5, Young 9, Andreasen 6, Benes 9, Webster 3.
ORD—Warner 10, Davenport 9, Trejo 3, Smtih 5, DeRiso 12 Smith 19, Ries 9.
Arcadia-LC 50, Ravenna 40
LOUP CITY — Three players scored in double figures to help Arcadia-Loup City defeat Ravenna.
Jadyn Scott led the Rebels with 17 points, whil AJ Garrelts and Caden Kusek scored 13 and 10, respectively.
Trey Meith paced the Bluejays with 13 points, while Markel Miigerl added 11.
Ravenna (8-7) 7 8 12 13—40
Arcadia-Loup City (9-6) 9 15 8 18—50
RAVENNA—Anderson 3, Jarzynka 3, Schirmer 4, Miigerl 11, Meith 13, Lockhorn 3, Surratt 3.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY— Garrelts 13, Jones 1, Kusek 10, Scott 17, Dethlefs 2, Lewandowski 7.
Kenesaw 41, Franklin 38
KENESAW — Eli Jensen put up a game-high 21 points to help Kenesaw defeat Franklin.
Franklin (4-9) 12 4 5 17—38
Kenesaw (6-8) 13 10 9 9—41
FRANKLIN—NA.
KENESAW—Kelley 3, Hansen 4, Kennedy 3, Goldenstein 6, Peterson 2, Olson 2, Jensen 21,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.