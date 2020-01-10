BOYS
Adams Central 57, Lexington 53
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 5-rated Adams Central rallied to defeat Class B, No. 9 Lexington to stay undefeated on the season.
Cam Foster led the Patriots with 15 points, while Gavin Lipovsky added 14.
Lexington (7-3) 14 9 20 10—53
Adams Central (11-0) 11 11 13 22—57
LEXINGTON — NA
ADAMS CENTRAL — Slectha 6, Bohlen 11, Boelhower 11, Foster 15, Lipovsky 14.
Central Valley 62, Neb. Christian 45
CENTRAL CITY — Trevor Cargill scored 21 points in Central Valley’s victory over Nebraska Christian.
Damyn Rother added 14 points and Morgan Behnk 11 for Central Valley. Gabe Langmeier led Nebraska Christian with 15 points and Dayton Falk had 12.
Central Valley (8-5) 25 10 13 14—62
Nebraska Christian (3-9) 17 4 10 14—45
CENTRAL VALLEY — Kelly 6, Rother 14, T Nekoliczak 7, K. Nekoliczak 3, Behnk 11, Cargill 21.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Perdew 9, Falk 12, Boersen 15, Langemeier 3, Howard 6.
Gibbon 58, Ord 36
GIBBON — Eleven different players scored to help Gibbon defeat Ord.
Nathan Holcomb led the Buffaloes with nine points, while Matthew Weisman and Ben Willey each chipped in eight.
Zach Smith paced the Chants with 20 points in the loss.
Ord (1-7) 9 6 13 8—36
Gibbon (8-4) 11 15 22 10—58
ORD — Davenport 15, Trejo 2, Z. Smith 20, Deriso 5, Skinner 1, G. Smith 2, Ries 2, Setlik 2.
GIBBON — Capek 7, Holcomb 9, Smith 2, Pickel 5, Davis 2, Hyde 2, Weisman 8, Willey 8, Sell 7, Onate 5, Bowers 3.
Ravenna 56, Wood River 35
RAVENNA — Trey Mieth had a game-high 13 points in Ravenna’s win over Wood River.
Gideon Luehr led the Eagles with 11 points in the loss.
Wood River (2-8) 14 4 15 2—35
Ravenna (6-4) 16 13 15 12—56
WOOD RIVER — Graves 5, Stewart 7, Buettner 3, Swanson 7, Luehr 11, Zessin 2.
RAVENNA — Anderson 9, Jarzynka 11, Psota 4, Ables 2, Schirmer 5, Miigerl 5, Mieth 13, Lockhorn 4, Surratt 3.
Twin River 55, David City 34
GENOA — Twin River grabbed its seven win of the year after defeating David City.
Weston Graham led the Titans with 12 points, while Carter Frenzen and Ross Hebda each added 10.
David City (0-9) 4 7 14 9—34
Twin River (7-4) 12 17 15 11—55
DAVID CITY — Behrns 13, Kracl 1, Piris 2, Denker 12, Tiemeyer 4, Poulas 2.
TWIN RIVER — Graham 12, Ramaekers 5, Buhl 7, Koziol 2, Swantek 7, Frenzen 10, Hebda 10, Engstrom 2.
Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 40
KENESAW — Joel Katzberg put up 11 points to lead Kenesaw to a win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Deric Goldenstein and Austin Peterson each added 10 for the Blue Devils.
Kenesaw (4-5) 13 13 12 14—52
Wilcox-Hildreth (2-9) 11 11 14 4—40
KENESAW — Kelley 9, Kennedy 3, Goldenstein 10, Katzberg 11, Peterson 10, Olson 4, Jensen 5.
WILCOX-HILDRETH — NA.
Sandy Creek 46, St. Paul 44 OT
ST. PAUL — Wyatt Mach hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to give Sandy Creek the overime win over St. Paul.
Jackson Seward led the Wildcats with 11 points in the loss, while Andy Poss and Eli Larsen each chipped in 10.
Sandy Creek (6-5) 12 9 8 13 4—46
St. Paul (9-3) 8 10 9 15 2—44
SANDY CREEK — Crumbuss 12, Mach 15, Anderson 9, Biltoft 4, Shaw 6.
ST. PAUL — Wroblewski 7, Seward 11, Poss 10, Larsen 10, Volgel 6.
Deshler 53, Shelton 40
SHELTON — Angel Lehn put up 13 points in Shelton’s loss to Deshler.
Marcus Lauber chipped in 11 for the Bulldogs.
Deshler (6-3) 11 11 18 13—53
Shelton (8-3) 9 7 12 12—40
DESHLER — Runke 1, Hansen 12, Galvan 1, Roth 13, Nash 2, Loomis 11, Buescher 13.
SHELTON — Cheney 6, Wiehn 4, Ramos 3, Bombeck 2, Lauber 11, Lehn 13, Sutton 1.
Santee 85, St. Edward 45
ST. EDWARD — Spencer Werts had 16 points during St. Edward’s loss to Santee.
Santee (2-9) 18 23 18 26—85
St. Edward (1-11) 10 9 11 15—45
SANTEE — NA.
ST. EDWARD — Mowrey 2, C. Irineo 8, Fitchner 9, E. Irineo 1, Divis 2, Werts 16, Merrell 7.
GIRLS
Ravenna 52, Wood River 36
RAVENNA — Five players scored eight or more points to lead Ravenna past Wood River.
Allyson Larsen and Callie Coulter each led the Bluejays with nine points, while Ashlyn Fiddelke, Jessica McKeon and Morgyn Fiddelke added eight.
Boston Boucher had a game-high 26 points for the Eagles in the loss.
Wood River (7-4) 15 8 7 6—36
Ravenna (7-4) 12 13 11 16—52
WOOD RIVER — Gideon 1, Rauert 1, Boucher 26, Codner 4, Paulk 5.
RAVENNA — Sklenar 4, McKeon 8, M. Fiddelke 8, Larsen 9, A. Larsen 8, Coulter 9, Hurt 6.
Neb. Christian 57, Central Valley 26
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian jumped out a 13-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Molly Griess led the Eagles with 19 points.
Reilly Young paced the Cougars with nine points.
Central Valley (3-9) 2 6 9 9—26
Neb. Christian (4-7) 13 13 20 11—57
CENTRAL VALLEY — Engel 3, Poss 4, Bart 2, Wadsworth 2, Wood 2, Barner 2, Wadas 2, Young 9.
NEB. CHRISTIAN — Sebek 10, Sh. McHargue 2, Si. McHargue 7, Flynn 5, Swanson 10, Griess 19, Seip 4.
Ord 55, Gibbon 31
GIBBON — Nikie Nelson had a team-high 14 points to lead Ord past Gibbon.
Ord (6-3) 12 12 21 10—55
Gibbon (3-10) 8 4 9 10—31
ORD — Hackel 9, Stethem 7, Cargill 1, Bruha 2, Bengston 3, Nelson 14, Benton 6, Severance 9, Holm 2, Wray 2.
GIBBON — NA.
St. Paul 55, Sandy Creek 23
ST. PAUL — Brooke Poppert poured in 25 points to lead St. Paul past Sandy Creek.
Olivia Poppert added 11 points for the Wildcats (10-2). Jaden Claycamp paced Sandy Creem with 18 points.
Sandy Creek (1-11) 4 9 4 6
St. Paul (10-2) 22 8 19 6
SANDY CREEK — Claycamp 18, Tripe 4, Dane 1.
ST. PAUL — B. Poppert 25, O. Poppert 11, Jakabowki 5, Lukasiewicz 8, Kosmicki 4, Hirschman 2.
Kenesaw 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
WILCOX — Savannah Williams put up 15 points to help Kenesaw defeat Wilcox-Hildreth.
Kenesaw (3-8) 10 8 3 15—36
Wilcox-Hildreth (4-7) 4 2 7 14—27
KENESAW — Williams 15, Legg 6, Gallagher 4, Nienhueser 3, Sanchez 3, Uden 2, Wagoner 1.
WILCOX-HILDRETH — Jones 4, Quadhamer 10, Pistulka 1, Ritner 2, Vanlaningham 2, Billington 8.
Santee 66, St. Edward 52
ST. EDWARD — Alyssa Reardon led St. Edward with 23 points in its loss to Santee.
Santee (6-6) 13 13 12 28—66
St. Edward (3-9) 14 15 8 15—52
SANTEE — NA.
ST. EDWARD — Werts 8, Olson 9, Cruise 8, Reardon 23, Cumming 4.
David City 57, Twin River 48
GENOA — Marissa Morris led Twin River with 16 points during its loss to David City Friday.
David City (4-7) 11 11 23 12—57
Twin River (1-10) 7 11 11 19—48
DAVID CITY — Eickmeier 5, Andel 4, Johnson 7, Behrns 13, Vandenberg 28.
TWIN RIVER — Morris 16, Paczosa 14, Strain 3, Rinkel 7, Schmidt 2, Fehringer 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.