BOYS BASKETBALL
Riverside 52, Neb. Christian 40
CENTRAL CITY — Charlie Keehn scored 17 points to lead Riverside to a 52-40 win over Nebraska Christian.
Michael Bernt added 12 points and Trent Carraher had 10 for the Chargers.
Ethan Merchant had 17 points and Seth Hower 12 for Nebraska Christian.
Riverside (14-7) 12 11 13 16—52
Nebraska Christian (6-12) 7 8 12 13—40
RIVERSIDE — Bernt 12, Trey Carraher 9, Trent Carraher 10, K Carraher 4, Keehn 17.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Schreiber 2, Perdew 1, Falk 4, Merchant 17, Nokelby 4, Hower 12.
Shelton 58, Blue Hill 35
SHELTON — Marcus Lauber led Shelton with 15 points during its win over Blue Hill.
Kolby Sutton added the Bulldogs with 14 points.
Blue Hill (7-11) 6 8 10 11—35
Shelton (13-5) 18 13 16 11—58
BLUE HILL—K. Ockinga 4, Kula 3, Bonifas 12, Wilmot 3, Seeman 1, Hrbl 10, T. Ockinga 2.
SHELTON—R. Cheney 5, Wiehn 3, Myers 1, Ramos 3, Q. Cheney 10, Bombeck 2, Lauber 15, Lehn 5, Sutton 14.
Burwell 64, Spalding Academy 17
BURWELL — Levi Bode had a game-high 15 points during Burwell’s victory over Spalding Academy.
Barak Birch had 13 points while Hans Gideon added 10 points for the Longhorns.
Dawson Murphy paced the Shamrocks with five points in the loss.
Spalding Academy (4-12) 3 9 4 1—17
Burwell (7-9) 25 21 13 5—64
SPALDING ACADEMY—Murphy 5, D. Diessner 4, J. Diesnner 3, Esch 2, Bauer 2, Carraher 1.
BURWELL—Plock 2, Crittel 9, Williams 6, Gideon 10, Bode 15, Birch 13, Mann 7, Gebhardt 2.
Cedar Bluffs 49, St. Edward 36
ST. EDWARD — Cole Mowrey led St. Edward with 10 points in its loss to Cedar Bluffs Friday night.
Cedar Bluffs (3-14) 11 7 17 14—49
St. Edward (1-17) 12 11 3 10—36
CEDAR BLUFFS—NA.
ST. EDWARD—Mowrey 10, Sutton 3, C. Irineo 2, Roberts 5, Fitchner 7, E. Irineo 2, Merrill 7.
Deshler 26, Kenesaw 23
KENESAW — Deshler defeated Kenesaw in a low-scoring game Friday night.
Tyson Denkert and Eli Jensen paced the Blue Devils with seven point each.
Deshler (10-6) 4 13 5 4—26
Kenesaw (7-11) 7 5 8 3—23
DESHLER—NA.
KENESAW— Hansen 5, Peterson 4, Denkert 7, Jensen 7.
Oakland-Craig 70, Twin River 61
OAKLAND — Ross Hebda led Twin River with 20 points during its loss in the East Husker Conference Tourney.
Twin River (14-7) 14 10 13 24—61
Oakland-Craig (15-7) 18 19 14 19—70
TWIN RIVER—Graham 5, Ramaekers 10, Buhl 7, Koziol 2, Swantek 4, Frenzen 13, Hebda 20.
OAKLAND-CRAIG—Ray 7, Thomsen14, Gatewood 3, Johnson 2, Meyer 8, Lundquist 5, Bryan 4, Thiele 8, Horney 2, Nelson 9, Seagren 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neb. Christian 54, Riverside 32
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian led 16-2 after the first quarter and didn’t look back in its win over Riverside.
Molly Griess led the Eagles with 16 points, while Molly Flynn added 10.
Haley Munn paced the Chargers with 12 points.
Riverside (0-18) 2 11 5 14—32
Neb. Christian (9-8) 16 13 15 10—54
RIVERSIDE—Buechter 3, Fulton 6, Rankin 3, Munn 12, Martinsen 4, Naughtin 2.
NEB. CHRISTIAN—Sebek 9, Sh. McHargue 5, Si. McHargue 2, Flynn 10, Swanson 4, Griess 16, Davis 2, Seip 6.
Giltner 34, Dorchester 30
GILTNER — Payton Hunnicut led Giltner with 10 points during its win over Dorchester.
Dorchester (11-8) 8 5 9 8—30
Giltner (6-12) 12 6 8 8—34
DORCHESTER—NA.
GILTNER—Watson 8, Thompson 2, Ballard 8, Hunnicutt 10, Janzen 3, Antle 3.
St. Edward 51, Cedar Bluffs 29
ST. EDWARD — St. Edward outscored Cedar Bluffs 32-7 in the second half during its win.
Alyssa Reardon led the Beavers with 26 points.
Cedar Bluffs (10-10) 14 8 2 5—29
St. Edward (6-14) 11 8 16 16—51
CEDAR BLUFFS—NA.
ST. EDWARD—Werts 9, Olson 8, L. Cruise 2, K. Cruise 2, Reardon 26, Cumming 4.
Exeter-Milligan 62, Hampton 23
HAMPTON — Hampton fell behind 16-6 after the first quarter and never recovered.
Zaya Stuart led the Hawks with six points in the loss.
Exeter-Milligan (13-8) 16 21 15 10—62
Hampton (9-10) 6 6 7 4—23
EXETER-MILLIGAN—Geiger 6, Luzum 2, Papik 9, Sluka 17, Jansky 7, Kamode 4, Harrison 11, Turrubrutes 4, Olsen 2.
HAMPTON—Ly. Dose 2, Hansen 2, Wolinski 1, Loveland 4, Stuart 6. Mersch 2, L. Dose 4, Clinch 2.
Twin Loup 48, Elba 36
SARGENT — Laura Enriquez led Elba with 22 points during its loss to Twin Loup Friday.
Elba (5-11) 7 6 14 9—36
Twin Loup (4-11) 4 13 16 15—48
ELBA—Wysocki 2, M. McKoski 5, A. Mckoski 7, Enriquez 22.
TWIN LOUP—NA.
Burwell 51, Spalding Academy 7
BURWELL — Burwell held Spalding Academy in two quarters during its win.
Hayley Hughes led the Longhorns with nine points, while NeLeigh Owens and Anna Gideon each added eight.
Brooke Keber paced the Shamrocks with five points in the loss.
Spalding Academy (0-15) 0 5 2 0—7
Burwell (9-9) 17 19 10 5—51
SPALDING ACADEMY—Keber 5, Dozler 2.
BURWELL—Jensen 4, Peterson 2, Hughes 9, Owens 8, Gideon 8, Williams 7, Gurney 9, Simpson 4.
