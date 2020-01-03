BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcadia/Loup City 62, Central City 54
LOUP CITY — Three players scored in double figures to lead Arcadia/Loup City past Central City.
Jaden Jones and Jadyn Scott both had 12 points for the Rebels while Drew Lewandowski chipped in 11.
Jackson McGinnis led Central City with 19 points while Jake Twiss added 18.
Central City (2-6) 8 17 10 29—54
Arcadia/Loup City (6-4) 17 15 14 16—62
CENTRAL CITY—Ohlman 3, Dy. Pfeifer 2, Twiss 18, De. Pfeifer 2, Buckau 1, Lenz 7, McGinnis 19, Blodgett 2.
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Garrelts 8, Jones 12, Rogers 6, Kusek 8, Scott 12, Dethlefs 5, Lewandowski 11.
Heartland 73, McCool Junction 61
HENDERSON — Heartland outscored McCool Junction 27-9 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Trev Peters led the Huskies with 18 points, while Trajan Arbuck added 17.
McCool Junction (3-3) 10 23 19 9—61
Heartland (5-2) 11 22 13 27—73
McCOOL JUNCTION — Neville 11, McDonald 14, Hobbs 20, Bristol 6, Kirkpatrick 10.
HEARTLAND — Wetjen 8, Arbuck 17, Boehr 4, Regier 9, Peters 18, Maltsberger 2, Nunnenkamp 15.
Central Valley 62, CWC 32
GREELEY — Trevor Cargill paced Central Valley with 22 points in its win over Chambers-Wheeler Central Friday.
CWC (2-5) 7 8 8 9—32
Central Valley (5-5) 7 19 19 17—62
CWC — NA.
CENTRAL VALLEY — Kelly 6, Wood 2, Oakley 3, Rother 2, T. Nekoliczak 9. K. Nekoliczak 2, Landers 6, Behnk 10, Cargill 22.
Lawrence-Nelson 58, Shelton 55
SHELTON — Lawrence-Nelson outscored Shelton 17-12 to rally and take the win Friday.
Marcus Lauber led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Angel Lehn chipped in 11.
Lawrence-Nelson (6-2) 7 24 10 17—58
Shelton (7-2) 16 16 11 12—55
LAWRENCE-NELSON — Biltoft 4, Kotinek 8, Janda 16, Menke 21, Boescher 2, Miller 2, Ceder 2.
SHELTON — Cheney 2, Wiehn 10, Ramos 2, Bombeck 8, Lauber 17, Lehn 11, Sutton 5.
Columbus Scotus 56, St. Paul 39
ST. PAUL — Columbus Scotus used a 14-1 second quarter in defeating Class C-1, No. 6 St. Paul Friday.
Tommy Wroblewski led the Wildcats with 16 points in the loss.
Scotus (2-7) 10 14 17 15—56
St. Paul (8-2) 12 1 11 15—39
SCOTUS — Mustard 9, Palmer 6, Fautz 17, Borchers 8, Oakley 16.
ST. PAUL — Wroblewski 16, Wells 3, Poss 6, Larson 6, Vogel 6, Petersen 2.
Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 36
CENTRAL CITY — Elijah Boersen led Nebraska Christian with 13 points during its loss to Class C-2, No. 5 Sutton Friday.
Sutton (6-2) 19 7 21 15—62
Neb. Christian (3-5) 4 15 4 13—36
SUTTON — Wiseman 18, Jones 8, C. Haight 2, Nunnenkamp 3, J. Haight 13, Anderson 8, Skalka 1, Baldwin 9.
NEB. CHRISTIAN — Falk 4, Boersen 13, Langemeier 2, Nokelby 5, Merchant 2, Hower 10.
Axtell 70, Kenesaw 38
AXTELL — Joel Katzberg led Kenesaw nine points during the Blue Devils’ loss to Axtell.
Kenesaw (3-5) 9 7 10 12—38
Axtell (5-3) 22 16 20 12—70
KENESAW — Kelley 2, Kennedy 2, Goldenstein 7, Katzberg 9, Peterson 8, Burr 3, Olson 2, Jensen 5.
Shelby-Rising City 77, High Plains 8
POLK — Keaton VanHousen and Cole Swanson both scored two points during High Plains’ loss to Shelby-Rising City.
Shelby-Rising City (6-2) 28 22 15 12—77
High Plains (0-6) 5 1 0 2—8
SHELBY-RISING CITY — VanHousen 2, Carlstrom 1, Hines 1, Wood 1, Lesiak 1, Swanson 2.
HIGH PLAINS — Branting 8, Belt 11, White 2, Hoatson 14, Brigham 4, Batonhorst 4, Pinneo 15, Wieseman 10, Ligard 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palmer 46, Giltner 39
PALMER — Palmer shut out Giltner 13-0 during its win Friday.
Gracie Hillmer led the Tigers with 13 points, while Allie Kunze chipped in 10.
Kaley Ballard paced the Hornets with 19 points in the loss.
Giltner (4-5) 14 0 10 15—39
Palmer (7-1) 13 13 11 9—46
GILTNER — Watson 2, Ballard 19, Hunnicut 6, Janzen 2, Antle 2, Wiles 8.
PALMER — C. Kunze 2, Menke 7, J. Donahey 2, E. Donahey 2, A. Kunze 10, Shuda 2, Hillmer 15, Ortiz 6.
St. Paul 42, Columbus Scotus 37
ST. PAUL — Brooke Poppert scored 16 points to lead Class C-1, No. 8 St. Paul to a win over Columbus Scotus Friday.
That effort helped her reach the 1,000th career point club.
Paige Lukasiewicz added 14 points for the Wildcats.
Scotus (4-5) 16 7 6 8—37
St. Paul (8-2) 13 15 5 9—42
SCOTUS — Buhman 11, Pelan 8, Odbert 6, Mustard 5, Rusher 3, Chohon 2, Steffensmeier 2.
ST. PAUL — B. Poppert 16, Lukasiewicz 14, O. Poppert 7, Jakubowski 3, Kosmicki 2.
Arcadia-Loup City 56, Central City 40
LOUP CITY — Arcadia-Loup City led 21-10 after the first quarter and never looked back in its win over Central City.
Gabby Moser led all scorers with 29 points for the Bison in the loss.
Central City (3-5) 10 9 4 17—40
Arcadia-Loup City (6-4) 21 10 6 19—56
CENTRAL CITY — Erickson 2, McGinnis 2, J. Erickson 3, Moser 29, Ferris 4.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY — NA.
Heartland 48, McCool Junction 19
HENDERSON — Odessa Ohrt and Grace Janzen each scored 12 points to lead Heartland past McCool Junction.
McCool Junction (1-6) 0 6 6 7—19
Heartland (5-3) 10 17 11 10—48
McCOOL JUNCTION — Johnson 3, Stouffer 2, Schulz 2, Huffschneider 12.
HEARTLAND — Ohrt 12, Siebert 9, Johnson 6, Carr 4, Buller 3, Cerveny 2, Janzen 12.
Wood River 51, Amherst 23
WOOD RIVER — Wood River opened the game with a 15-0 first quarter and never looked back in defeating Amherst.
Boston Boucher led the Eagles with 22 points, while Hannah Paulk chipped in 13.
Amherst (0-9) 0 8 9 6—23
Wood River (6-2) 15 9 14 14—51
AMHERST — NA.
WOOD RIVER — Gideon 7, Rauert 2, Boucher 22, Wiese 2, Codner 2, H. Paulk 13, Zessin 2, Avilez 1.
Gibbon 54, Harvard 27
HARVARD — Gibbon outscored Harvard 21-4 in the second quarter to take control.
Gibbon (3-8) 10 21 9 14—54
Harvard (1-8) 8 4 10 5—27
GIBBON — NA.
HARVARD — ierman 9, Roberts 3, M. Whetstine-Jones 4, A. Whetstine-Jones 11.
Sutton 41, Neb. Christian 31
CENTRAL CITY — Sidney McHargue led Nebraska Christian with 12 points in the loss to Sutton.
Sutton (4-6) 9 5 12 15—41
Neb. Christian (3-5) 4 4 15 8—31
SUTTON — Baptista 9, Rogers 2, Griess 9, Perian 11, Colins 2, George 6, Mendez 2.
NEB. CHRISTIAN — Sebek 9, Sh. McHargue 3, Si. McHargue 12, Griess 5, Seip 2.
Cross County 54, Friend 12
STROMSBURG — Erica Stratman scored 13 points during Cross County’s win over Friend.
Josi Noble chipped in 12 for the Cougars.
Friend (0-9) 2 2 6 2
Cross County (6-3) 11 15 14 14—54
FRIEND — Lawver 6, Brandt 2, Vyhnalek 2, Kraus 2.
CROSS COUNTY — Moutray 1, Mentink 9, Noble 12, Stratman 13, Yungdahl 6, Sandell 7, Fellows 6.
Shelby-Rising City 25, High Plains 19
POLK — Brianna Wishusen led High Plains with nine points during its loss to Shelby-Rising City Friday.
Shelby-Rising City (4-5) 4 6 6 9—25
High Plains (2-4) 4 2 3 10—19
SHELBY-RISING CITY — Neujhar 2, Smith 2, Harrison 3, Nekl 5, Pokorney 12.
HIGH PLAINS — Bannister 2, Wishusen 9, Majerus 3, Ackerson 5.
CWC 68, Central Valley 29
GREELEY — Taylor Peter scored 28 points as Chambers-Wheeler Central defeated Central Valley.
Neleigh Poss and Vanessa Wood each scored nine points for the Cougars in the loss.
CWC (8-0) 17 16 12 21—68
Central Valley (3-7) 9 3 13 4—29
CWC — Koenig 7, Pelster 2, Haburehak 14, Ramsey 10, Butterfield 5, Genereux 2, Peter 28.
Central Valley — Poss 6, Wadsworth 6, Wright 1, Wood 9, Butcher 2, Young 5.
Meridian 59, Hampton 35
HAMPTON — Lexie Wolinski scored 11 points to lead Hampton in its loss to Meridian Friday.
Meridian (5-3) 16 12 19 12—59
Hampton (5-5) 4 6 10 15—35
MERIDIAN — Sobtka 16, Pribyl 10, Holtmeier 2, Kort 9, Schwissoro 2, Most 2, Schropfer 8, Ward 10.
HAMPTON — Ly. Dose 2, Hansen 4, Wolinski 11, Loveland 6, Stuart 2, Mersch 3, Li. Dose5, Arndt 2.
