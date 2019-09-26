It was just matter of playing relaxed and having fun.
Fremont coach Cindy Kostek told the Tigers after losing the first two sets to just go out and have fun.
That talk seemed to work as Fremont rallied from a 2-0 set deficit to defeat Grand Island 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10 Thursday at Grand Island Senior High School.
The Tigers had 13 hitting errors, three net violations and three serving errors which allowed the Islanders to take a 2-0 lead.
“When we practice, we practice loose and are kind of goofy and fun. Then we get into a match and we have slow starts because we try to play so serious and so tense,” Kostek said. “I was just trying to convince them to play loose and have fun. We made so many errors in the first two sets and that’s how we play when we get tense and tight.”
Grand Island, coming off its first victory of the season over Columbus on Tuesday, went on serving runs to take a 2-0 advantage.
Ella Beckstrom did most of the damage behind the service line as she served a 5-0 run to give the Islanders a 21-17 first-set lead, then went on an 11-0 run with three ace serves that helped turn a 16-11 deficit into a 22-16 lead.
Emma Hilderbrand also got involved early on as she had nine of her match-high 15 kills in the first two sets.
“We were in rhythm for much of the two sets,” GISH coach Bill Root said. “Ella did a great job serving for us. I feel our servers can score when they get on a run and that’s a big part of our game.”
Fremont settled down and jumped out to early leads in the next two sets to get back into the match. The Tigers got out to a 20-11 lead in the third and a 15-6 advantage in the fourth before holding off the Islanders in both sets.
Then in the fifth, Kloee Morgan and Grace Williams each had a pair of kills to help Fremont gain the upper hand early on in getting out to a 10-6 lead.
Later a Hannah Wilson ace serve took the Tigers to 13-7 before the two teams traded points on errors. A Hilderbrand block and an Anna McCoy kill kept the Islanders alive but a service error gave Fremont the match.
Fremont had three players with over 10 kills as Morgan led the attack with 12, while Elise Estudillo had 11 and Williams chipped in 10. Wilson dished out 33 assists.
But it was the defense that provided some key plays as well that helped keep plays alive and led to some Islander errors later on in a few points.
“We’ve been working on our defense a lot over the years and I feel like our passers did a great job of digging the ball,” Kostek said. “Our libero (Emmalee Sheppard) is only a freshman and she just doesn’t ever stop. She goes for everything, even on plays that seems impossible for her to get.”
Root said passing became an issue for the Islanders in the fifth set, and he gave Fremont props for making the comeback.
“They got off to a good start and we passed a little tentative,” Root said. “I thought that the difference in the fifth set. You got to give Fremont credit though. They got into rhythm after the second set. They’ve got some nice players.”
Hilderbrand also had five blocks to go with her 15 kills. McCoy had 11 kills, while Grace Johnson chipped in eight and Lilly Reed had seven. Tori Hale dished out 40 assists.
Grand Island plays at Lincoln Southeast Tuesday.
