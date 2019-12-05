Grand Island Central Catholic has four letterwinners coming back for the 2019-20 season.
The Crusaders bring back Jackson Farias, Cole Kleint, Tristan Schulte and Zane Puncochar.
GICC coach Zach Schroder said he’s excited to see what they can do this season.
“They all had pretty good summers, whether it was with weight training and wrestling in general,” he said. “Their leadership has been great. They are excited for the upcoming season.”
There is also some young talent for the Crusaders in Ben Alberts. He’s a freshman who Schroder sees having a good year. He went to the Monster Match in Denver, Colorado. on Nov. 2 and got second in the 15-and-under division.
“He’s a hard worker and he and Zane push each other to their limit every day,” Schroder said. “He had a very good summer and put in a lot of time. I’m excited to see what he can do and I know he can’t wait to get out there on the mat.”
Having small numbers will be a challenge for the Crusaders but Schroder said he has liked what he has seen so far in the practices this year.
“We’ll have kids wrestling with the same partners all the time but they will push each other every day,” Schroder said. “We’re working hard every day and it’s showing. It’s been awesome to have so far.”
Schroder said the Crusaders have the potential to have a great season.
“I think we can have a good year. We just have to work hard at it,” he said. “We have to leave it all on the mat and have no regrets. We just need to believe in ourselves.
“It will be a challenge but I think if we work hard, we can overcome anything. When districts comes around, we’ll be ready. ”
GICC opens the season at the Broken Bow Invite Saturday.
