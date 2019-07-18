Five Points Bank earned the right to take a wait-and-see approach for the Class A, Area 6 juniors tournament.
As the No. 1 seed, Five Points is the lone team in the 7-team tournament to get a first-round bye when play begins Friday in South Sioux City.
“(Earning the No. 1 seed) is what we’ve been striving for through the year,” Five Points coach Josh Redman said. “We’ll be able to wait and see who we play on day two to decide on our pitching. We can take a look at the other teams.
“But we told the guys that we’ve played our best all year when we show up ready to compete. We can’t just show up and think that we’re going to win.”
Five Points (19-14) seems to be peaking at the right time after returning three players from last year’s state tournament squad.
“We talked all year that we wanted to be playing our best baseball down the stretch,” Redman said. “We’ve been competing in every game, and I think we’re ready for a tough area tournament.”
Five Points will play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Friday’s Fremont vs. South Sioux City contest. By that time, one team will already have been eliminated.
Redman said Five Points will have its work cut out for it to claim another area tournament title.
“There are good teams there like Gretna and Columbus,” he said. “Fremont is much improved. Then you have South Sioux City and Norfolk, two teams that make the routine plays. Anybody can win any game in this tournament.”
But Five Points likes its chances if it focuses on each at-bat and each play.
Dinsdale Auto (13-18) is the seventh seed and will look to play spoiler when it faces second-seeded Gretna Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the opening round.