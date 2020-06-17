Five Points Bank head coach Jake Redman looks at this summer as a chance to build for the future.
In his eighth season as a baseball coach, Redman is the head coach for Five Points for the first time. He’s also the junior varsity coach at Grand Island Senior High for Kirby Wells, who leads both the Islanders and Home Federal programs.
With that synergy between spring and summer teams, the next six weeks could be an important span for the players on Redman’s juniors team.
“We’ve got a unique opportunity,” Redman said. “We’re in a good place, and this gives us a chance to get some important reps in. We want to be competitive and use that to build for the future for both next spring and next summer.”
Redman said it will be a different type of summer. There will be plenty of rust to be knocked off without players having had a spring high school season. Add to that the fact that the Legion season is starting four weeks later than usual, and there could be some slow starts.
“At-bats are so important,” he said. “Usually at this point of the summer, players have 40 to 50 at-bats. We could be in some pitching battles early on. But I think we’ll be swinging the bats pretty well by the end of the season.”
With 18 players on the roster and plenty of pitching, Redman said Five Points should be set to take on a packed, condensed schedule. And even just a six-week season will be valuable for a young group.
“We have 11 freshmen and seven sophomores,” Redman said. “In the past two years, we had four freshman my first year (as an assistant coach) and five freshmen last year. But I have to give a lot of credit to our four returning players — Tyler Fay, Tycen Nelson, Jacob Nesvara and Cole Bauer. They’ve done a great job of being leaders for the team and are really helping the freshman adjust from playing middle school ball.”
