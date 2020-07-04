Legion_Baseball_Logo

HASTINGS — Cohen Evans hit a two-run walk-off single to lead the Five Points Bank juniors to a 5-4 victory over Bennington Saturday morning at Duncan Field.

Bennington took the lead with three runs in the third inning and held a 4-3 advantage entering the bottom of the seventh.

Tyler Fay went 3 for 4 with four runs while Evans finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Cole Bauer was also 2 for 4 with one driven in. Those three batters accounted for all seven hits by Five Points (9-3).

Eli Ford picked up the win in relief, allowing no hits and one walk over two scoreless innings. Starter Kaden Kuusela gave up three earned runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Bennington 003 010 0—4 4 1

Five Points (9-3) 101 010 2—5 7 2

WP—Ford. 2B—FP, Evans, Fay.

