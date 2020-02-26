FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

106

Wrestler W-L

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 45-4

Riley Waddington, Wood River 46-5

Drew Garfield, Central City 47-8

Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 41-8

Markus Miller, Hastings 36-15

Ein Obermiller, Grand Island 35-15

113

Wrestler W-L

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 41-5

Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 24-5

Juan Pedro, Grand Island 34-6

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 43-7

Grady Arends, Northwest 38-7

120

Wrestler W-L

Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 26-3

Tate Phillips, Burwell 33-7

Trey Garey, Broken Bow 31-9

Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 29-9

Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island 22-12

126

Wrestler W-L

Dyson Kunz, Central City 54-1

Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 31-2

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 39-4

Shaye Wood, Central Valley 43-5

Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 36-5

132

Wrestler W-L

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 51-3

Colton Rowse, Ord 41-3

Bryce Brown, Hastings 31-5

Carson Thompson, Wood River 40-14

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 34-15

138

Wrestler W-L

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 58-1

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 48-1

Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 42-4

Collin Quandt, Northwest 38-9

Austin Cole, Broken Bow 20-9

145

Wrestler W-L

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 46-5

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 48-7

Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 23-10

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 32-12

Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola 46-13

152

Wrestler W-L

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 47-1

Garret Kluthe, Ord 45-4

Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 32-6

Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 22-5

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City 30-9

160

Wrestler W-L

Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 38-2

Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 46-5

Sam Moore, Central City 52-6

Jace Ostrom, Burwell 19-6

Jaxson Jones, Twin River 33-7

170

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 44-7

Dylan Soule, High Plains 40-8

Kelen Meyer, Ord 40-8

Alex Gideon, Burwell 24-9

Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield 34-11

182

Wrestler W-L

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 54-0

Damen Pape, Hastings 52-0

Corey Dawe, Burwell 38-1

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 56-4

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 30-5

195

Wrestler W-L

Ethan Gabriel, Ord 47-1

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 47-1

Evan Morara, Hastings 26-7

Kole Fiala, Aurora 42-12

Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 37-12

220

Wrestler W-L

Grady Griess, Northwest 47-4

Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 27-7

Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 33-8

Luis Torrez, Doniphan-Trumbull 21-11

Blake Davis, Hastings 38-12

285

Wrestler W-L

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 44-1

CJ Hoevet, Ord 44-6

Aaron Jividen, Aurora 42-7

Thomas Psota, Ravenna 17-10

Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 16-10

