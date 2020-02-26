106
Wrestler W-L
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 45-4
Riley Waddington, Wood River 46-5
Drew Garfield, Central City 47-8
Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 41-8
Markus Miller, Hastings 36-15
Ein Obermiller, Grand Island 35-15
113
Wrestler W-L
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 41-5
Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 24-5
Juan Pedro, Grand Island 34-6
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 43-7
Grady Arends, Northwest 38-7
120
Wrestler W-L
Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 26-3
Tate Phillips, Burwell 33-7
Trey Garey, Broken Bow 31-9
Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 29-9
Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island 22-12
126
Wrestler W-L
Dyson Kunz, Central City 54-1
Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 31-2
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 39-4
Shaye Wood, Central Valley 43-5
Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 36-5
132
Wrestler W-L
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 51-3
Colton Rowse, Ord 41-3
Bryce Brown, Hastings 31-5
Carson Thompson, Wood River 40-14
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 34-15
138
Wrestler W-L
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 58-1
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 48-1
Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 42-4
Collin Quandt, Northwest 38-9
Austin Cole, Broken Bow 20-9
145
Wrestler W-L
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 46-5
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 48-7
Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 23-10
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 32-12
Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola 46-13
152
Wrestler W-L
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 47-1
Garret Kluthe, Ord 45-4
Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 32-6
Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 22-5
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City 30-9
160
Wrestler W-L
Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 38-2
Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 46-5
Sam Moore, Central City 52-6
Jace Ostrom, Burwell 19-6
Jaxson Jones, Twin River 33-7
170
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 44-7
Dylan Soule, High Plains 40-8
Kelen Meyer, Ord 40-8
Alex Gideon, Burwell 24-9
Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield 34-11
182
Wrestler W-L
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 54-0
Damen Pape, Hastings 52-0
Corey Dawe, Burwell 38-1
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 56-4
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 30-5
195
Wrestler W-L
Ethan Gabriel, Ord 47-1
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 47-1
Evan Morara, Hastings 26-7
Kole Fiala, Aurora 42-12
Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 37-12
220
Wrestler W-L
Grady Griess, Northwest 47-4
Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 27-7
Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 33-8
Luis Torrez, Doniphan-Trumbull 21-11
Blake Davis, Hastings 38-12
285
Wrestler W-L
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 44-1
CJ Hoevet, Ord 44-6
Aaron Jividen, Aurora 42-7
Thomas Psota, Ravenna 17-10
Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 16-10
