The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams comes into the season with experience.
In all, the Islanders return a total 11 letterwinners, six boys and five girls.
GISH coach Brian Jensen said that many letterwinners returning gives the Islanders high expectations in not only wanting to get athletes qualified to the state swimming meet but to bring home medals as well.
“The kids have expectations every year. We’ve been close to those expectations over the years and we expect this year to be the same,” Jensen said. “I think we should have a fun year.”
The boys return four state qualifiers to go with their six letterwinners returning. The Islanders have 14 boys out for swimming. Jensen said that’s a nice number to have.
“Depth will be a strength for us. The 14 kids are more than what we’ve had in a while,” Jensen said. “They are working hard. We have a couple of young freshman who should contribute for us this year.”
Jonathan Novinski returns as one of the letterwinners for the Islanders. Novinski, who attends Grand Island Central Catholic, is the two-time returning state champion in the 500 freestyle and a two-time medalist in the 200 freestyle. He also has the state record in the 500 freestyle at 4:32.02, which he set last year at the state meet.
Novinski will compete in the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet in Seattle Nov. 15-16. Jensen said he has high goals he wants to accomplish.
“He wants to win state in two events this year and break some records as well,” Jensen said.
Kia Wilson, Colby Setlik and Doug Lewandowski all return as well.
Wilson and Lewandowski were part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams with Novinski that earned medals in last year’s meet. Wilson qualified in the 200 and 500 freestyle races, while Lewandowski earned spots in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Setlik made state in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
“They’ve been working hard just like Jonathan,” Jensen said. “They have high goals set for themselves. They want to bring home some medals from the state meet.
Morgan Marsh and Jordan Winton are the other returning letterwinners. Jensen said he sees them, along with freshmen Luke Dankert and Michael Sambula being contributors.
The girls return five letterwinners, all of whom competed at the state meet last year.
Senior Sarah Dankert and Ianna Fill, along with sophomores Reagan Greer and Ashlyn Muhlbach and junior Madison Meyer all return.
Fill was the only Islander to compete in individual events as she qualified in the 100 breaststroke. The Islanders qualified in all three relays as well.
“Both Sarah and Ianna are working much harder this year as this is their final year,” Jensen said. “I’m been impressed with what I’ve seen. Reagan had a great year last year and she just missed qualifying in the distance freestyle.
“Ashlyn also had a good year last season and hopefully we can get her to state in a few individual events. All of the girls have been working hard for us.”
Jensen said freshen Amber Muhlbach, Emily Reimers and Nia Fill being strong contributors as well.
Jensen said both teams need to work in a few areas for the Islanders to be successful this season.
“The kids just need to keep working hard and be very positive,” Jensen said. “They need to focus on their form and improve in that everyday.”
The Islanders open the season with a double dual with Hastings and Kearney Thursday at the Grand Island YMCA.
