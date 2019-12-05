Last season, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team started three freshmen at times.
Now that group has a full of high school varsity experience under its belt, and that can only pay off for the Crusaders in their upcoming season.
“I think we have a lot of experience this year with a lot of depth,” coach Stacia Rice said. “I think that we can be very successful this year.”
While the young group was obviously talented to crack the starting lineup, there are always “freshman” mistakes that pop up. With more experience, those mistakes should be a thing of the past for those now sophomores — Rylie Rice, Jenna Heidelk and Chloe Cloud.
“You can really see a difference in them out there,” Stacia Rice said. “Rylie has put in a lot of time, and she and Chloe played for a pretty competitive (club) team in Omaha. That was a great experience for them this summer.
“They are now used to the pace of the game. Experience is an important thing.”
The upperclassmen also are an experienced bunch. Seniors Elli Steenson, Katie Maser and Allison Kalvoda will provide key leadership both on and off the court.
Junior Alexis Mudloff will join Heidelk in the ballhandling duties. Alyssa Wilson is another player who is coming on strong, Stacia Rice said.
Experience isn’t the only reason that the coach is optimistic entering the season.
“The girls get along really well,” she said. “A lot of the girls that we have back have put in a lot of time together. With our experience and our depth, I think we can have a chance to get to the state tournament, which is our goal.”
Last year, GICC went 18-6 but fell one win shy of making it to Lincoln.
This year, the Crusaders move from Class C-1 to C-2, but that doesn’t mean a path to the state tournament will be any easier.
“We have to take it game-by-game because (defending C-2 champion Hastings) St. Cecilia is in our subdistrict,” Stacia Rice said. “Obviously they are going to have a really good basketball team. We need to be ready for every game so that if we don’t win our subdistrict, we still have a chance to play in a substate game.”
Central Catholic, which tips off the season Thursday at Lincoln Lutheran as part of the annual GICC tournament, hasn’t scaled back its schedule due to the change in class.
“Dropping to C-2 won’t matter,” Stacia Rice said. “We still play a lot of (Class) B teams. We added (Class A) North Platte this year. We play Aurora. We added (defending Class B state champion) Northwest this year.
“And our (Centennial) conference is always tough with a lot of C-1 teams that are represented well in the state tournament. We’re going to have to be prepared and come out ready to play in every game.”
