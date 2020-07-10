LINCOLN — The Dinsdale Automotove juniors picked up a pair of mercy-run roles Friday on the first day of the Lincoln tournament at Lincoln Northeast

In its first game against Omaha Central, Dinsdale Automotive trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning but exploded for 11 runs to end the game 12-4 via the 8-run mercy rule.

Evan Gydesen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Jace Chrisman and Evan Kleint both had two hits.

Gavin Seyler didn’t allow a baserunner in one inning of relief work and ended up picking up the win.

Dinsdale Automotive (6-10) also capped off its second game in style, putting up eight runs in the top of the fifth to down Lincoln Northeast 12-2.

Hunter Jensen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Chrisman and Tegan Lemkau both had two hits.

Gydesen picked up a complete-game win, allowing three hits with for strikeouts and two walks.

Omaha Central 003 10—4 7 2

Dinsdale Auto 100 0(11)—12 11 0

WP—Seyler. LP—Meyer. 2B—OC, Bartlett; TD, Chrisman.

Dinsdale Auto (6-10) 013 08—12 11 2

Lincoln NE 200 0x—2 3 1

WP—Gydesen. LP—Latzel. 2B—DA, Beran; LNE, Hopkins. 3B—DA, Lemkau.

