Sharon Zavala has played a lot of players in her long career as volleyball coach at Grand Island Central Catholic.
But in her 45th year of coaching, Zavala said she might have the best depth she’s ever had during the 2019 season. She said she could use up to 11 or 12 different players if needed.
“That will help because it will push the top players in practice,” Zavala said. “We have had some pretty good battles in practice. We have a lot of players who can do a lot of things for us.”
With that in mind, the Crusaders return five starters, including seven seniors from last year’s team that went 30-5 and finished at the state tournament. Two of those seniors — Katie Maser and Kate McFarland — have been on the varsity level since they were freshmen.
Maser, a Creighton recruit, returns as the Crusader setter. She already holds the school record for career assists with 2,949. Last season, she finished with an area-best 1,060 last year. She also finished with 45 ace serves.
McFarland has played rightside and has been one of GICC’s primary passers in the past. McFarland finished with 233 digs last year. Zavala decided to move the senior to libero.
“Katie has great hands, which allows her to have great placement with the ball,” Zavala said. “She can take the ball from the rightback position and can give the hitter a hittable ball. Plus she makes good decisions on who to get the ball to in timely situations.
“Kate’s been doing very well. She’s really good at that man-back libero spot.”
Senior twins Avery and Allison Kalvoda are back as well for their third year of varsity. Avery led the area with a .367 hitting efficiency with 265 kills last year while Allison chipped in 219 kills.
“They’ve been starters since they were sophomore and they are a fun bunch,” she said. “Allison has improved a lot with her hitting and footwork. Avery has such a quick armswing and has some good shots.”
Elli Steenson, Lauryn Willman and Courtney Toner are the other seniors. Steenson and Willman are players that saw a lot of playing time during their careers. Toner returns from shoulder surgery but Zavala said she’s healthy. Sophomore Chloe Cloud and freshman Gracie Woods are players that have really impressed Zavala as have Rylie Rice, Jenna Heidelk and Hailey Asche.
“Lauryn is a good server and passer as is Courtney, who is finally healthy. Elli can play either rightside or middle for us and is one of our better blockers. There’s just a lot of experience on the court,” Zavala said.
“You bring a girl like Chloe, who is starting to come around. She’s extremely athletic and is getting better and better every week. and Gracie is pretty accomplished for a freshman. Rylie Rice, Jenna Heidelk and Haily Asche will all likely see some playing time.”
One of the keys for the Crusaders this season is staying injury free.
“We got to keep everybody healthy. That was our biggest problem last year” Zavala said. “So far, we have some people battling some minor injuries but not too bad.”
The Crusaders open the season at Superior Thursday. Zavala said the Crusaders, who will be competing in Class C-2 this season, do play another challenging schedule as they are in the always tough Centennial Conference, which will have a number of high quality teams in 2019. But she feels the players are anxious for the season to get going.
“We’ll just have to take it one week at a time and just enjoy the season,” Zavala said. “They are a really good bunch to coach. I feel they are ready for the season to get under way.”