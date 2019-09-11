Depth has been a strength for the St. Paul volleyball team in 2019.
The Class C-1 No. 4-rated Wildcats have played close to 11-12 players this season.
Most of the depth has the experience that came from last year’s 35-2 team that finished third at the state tournament. They return 10 letterwinners, including six starters.
Wildcat coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said this season might be the deepest team he has had during his 13 years at St. Paul.
“That’s been key for us as we have two players with three or more kills per set and have about six that about 1-2 per set,” he said. “We’ve been playing three different middles and four different players at the outside for us. And most of those girls have the experience who have played a lot for us in the past.”
Another strength for the Wildcats has been their defense and serve receive. Koehn-Fairbanks said that’s a credit to junior libero Paige Lukasiewicz, a three-year starter who has 82 digs, along with Noel Roan and McKenna Anderson. The defense is giving up an average of 4.0 kills per set.
“Our defense has done a great job of keeping balls off the floor and it’s been tough to score on us,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “And our serve receive has put us in a good place to get our offense going. We have a lot of other girls back in serve receive that I’m confident can get us a good pass.”
Sophomore setter Olivia Poppert has delivered 170 assists from those passes during the young season. Last year, she was setting a 6-2 offense with former setter Grace Jerabek. This year, she is setting in the 5-1 offense.
“She’s doing a nice job of adapting to the offense, even though it’s harder to run than just set in the front row like she did last year,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “But she has great instincts and the way she reads the game is great. Nothing on our side falls without her getting a hand on it.”
Brooke Poppert, Josie Jakubowski and Teegan Hansel return as well. Jakubowski leads the Wildcats with 56 kills, while Brooke Poppert, a four-year starter, has chipped in 52. Ashlyn Lukasiewicz, Abby Elstermeier, Montana Morgan, Jenna Jakubowski and Camryn Morgan have contributed as well in some way.
Koehn-Fairbanks said the balance has been great to have as last year St. Paul mostly relied on former player Hayley Fox, who had over 500 kills for the Wildcats.
“It’s nice to rely on that balance where as last year, we were pretty much relying on one player in Hayley Fox, who was dominant,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “This year, we are a lot more balanced and are able to spread it around a lot more.”
Even though the Wildcats are 7-0 and are hitting .272 on the season, Koehn-Fairbanks said they still need to work on consistency.
“We’re still making errors. Our hitting percentage is good for right now, but I feel it should be better for as good as our passing and serve receive have been,” he said. “But I think that’s the name of the game this early in the season and I feel our offense will get better as the season goes along.
“But for the most part, I’ve been pleased with how the girls have been doing so far as our play has been outstanding.”
St. Paul hosts Centura Tuesday before heading to the Gothenburg Tournament next weekend.
