AURORA — Hastings St. Cecilia heads to state after winning the Class C-2, District 3 final against Centennial 46-26 Friday at Aurora.
The 2019 defending C-2 champions head to the Lincoln for their 19th state tournament appearance and seventh in 10 years.
The Hawkettes led in every quarter of the game, leading 16-9 after the first quarter and they never looked back.
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said this win was special but just how special won’t sink in until Saturday.
“Twenty-six games in and to be one of the last eight teams standing, that’s a special feeling,” said Berndt. “Anytime you get to go to Lincoln the last week of the year, it’s pretty special.”
The Hawkettes dominated the boards and turned those rebounds into scoring opportunities.
“I tell them defense is my end, offense is your end. I am fortunate enough to have girls who have bought into that,” said Berndt. “When they get their mind on something, they are awfully tough to score on.”
Centennial was without two of their big scorers, Asia Nisely, who was out all season, and Kate Hirschfeld, who broke her wrist two weeks back.
Broncos coach Jake Polk said if they have had those two players, this would’ve been a different game but was proud of how Centennial competed.
“Nisley averaged 10-12 points a game (last year) and Kate Hirschfeld was averaging 15 points a game for us as one of our leading scorers,” he said. “With those two sitting on the bench that’s about 25 points. You look at the score board and see we lose by 20, that’s tough to swallow.
“But They did the best they could, they just lost to a better team.”
St. Cecilia sophomore Bailey Kissinger lead all scorers with 17 points. She said it wasn’t about her, it was a total team effort.
“Our team did a really good job sharing the ball,” said Kissinger. “We really care about each other and we want to do what’s best for the whole team, not just ourselves.”
Kissinger although great from the floor, was only 4-11 from the free throw line. She said it was just an off night at the stripe.
“Some nights it goes in, some nights it doesn’t,” she said. “I was just trying to focus and not let the misses effect me.”
Centennial’s leading scorer was Kaitlyn Fehlhafer who poured in 10. She was the only Lady Bronco in double figures.
Centennial were ice cold in the second quarter scoring only three points total.
Trailing 25-12 at the half, Centennial came out fired up in the third quarter and scored four points in less than two minutes into the quarter and scored eight in the frame.
After only completing one free throw in five attempts in the first half, the Broncos didn’t miss any of the four opportunities in the second half going 4-for-4.
In the same school year the Hawkettes were runner-up in volleyball , many ofthe same athletes helped propel the basketball team into the big show also.
“We put a lot of hard work in. All of our athlete’s do, no matter what sport they are in. We love going to state and know it is not given. That we must earn it every single game,” said Kissinger. “We have to come out and not overlook opponents. It doesn’t matter how much we think we can win by or lose by. We have to come out and have the same mentality every game, that’s it’s going to be a tight game, and that we are going to get the win.”
St. Cecilia blew through Doniphan-Trumbull 63-18, the Hawkettes beat Grand Island Central Catholic 53-33, in the C2-9 subdisrict final to advance to Friday’s district championship. Now the Hawkettes head to state with a chance to defend their state championship.
Berndt said he will let the players soak this in, but come next week, it’s back to business.
“We will enjoy this tonight, going to catch our breaths tomorrow and Sunday. Monday it’s back to work. It’s zero-zero when you go down to Lincoln with a lot of state teams in,” he said. “This is a special opportunity you don’t want to take for granted.”
