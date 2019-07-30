SYRACUSE — Entering Tuesday, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus already knew that it would be playing for a championship on Wednesday at the Class C American Legion seniors state tournament.
But DCB made sure it will be in the best position possible on the final day.
DCB came from behind for the third straight game, this time exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to eliminate Syracuse 8-3.
As the only undefeated team left in the tournament, DCB (27-4) was guaranteed a spot in Wednesday’s championship game.
Syracuse was trying to stay alive and make it to the final day on its home field, and for the first three innings it looked like it might just do that.
Syracuse loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning, quickly ending the evening for DCB starting pitcher Noah Boersen.
Kolby Gorecki hit a batter to force in a run but got out of the inning with no further damage.
Syracuse went up 2-0 in the third, but that lead quickly evaporated in the fourth.
DCB loaded the bases on a walk, single and hit batter.
Austin Simmons tied the game with a two-run single to right.
Boersen followed that up with another two-run single to quickly put DCB ahead for good.
DCB wasn’t done. With one out, an error on a Payton Dowse groundball allowed another run to score.
Dawson Caspersen drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 6-2, and an error on an Elijah Boersen grounder allowed two more runs to cross home plate.
Syracuse managed to get one run in the top of the fifth but couldn’t get any closer.
Gorecki picked up the win by going six innings, allowing two runs (no earned) while striking out six and walking one.
Noah Boersen finished with three of DCB’s six hits with two RBIs and one run.
DCB will attempt to complete an impressive state tournament run on Wednesday.
It faces Pender, which defeated BDS 3-0 in an hour.
Pender needs to beat DCB twice to win the championship.
All of DCB’s games in the tournament have been against the other final four teams — Pender, BDS and Syracuse.
Syracuse 101 010 0—3 4 3
DCB 000 800 x—8 6 1
WP—Gorecki. LP—Goering. 2B—S, Bramier, Cavanaugh; DCB, Simmons. 3B—DCB, N. Boersen.