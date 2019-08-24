YORK — Grand Island Central Catholic split two games at the York Invitational and had a third called in the first inning of play.
The Crusaders dropped the opener 4-3 to O’Neill.
“The first game against O’Neill we had a couple of baserunning mistakes that cost us a run or two,” Central Catholic coach Brock Culler said. “Our offense was really slow. We couldn’t get anything going at all.”
Alexis Mudloff and Kahlan Hooper had two hits for the Crusaders.
The Crusaders bounced back to down Fairbury 7-5 in the second game.
“Fairbury has a really good team,” Culler said. “We came out and put pressure on them, got them on their heels, and we had a big inning in the sixth.”
Central Catholic notched four runs in the sixth inning. Kylie Gangwish, Kahlan Hooper, Ariana Baland and Alex Boon powered the inning with RBIs.
Freshman Mikah Culler earned the win, the first of her career, in her first start of her career. She pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and five runs with one strke out.
“Our freshman really pitched a good game against a really good team,” Brock Culler said.
The Crusaders led York 4-0 in the third game before it was called off in the first inning because of rain.
Central Catholic will host St. Paul Monday at the Vet’s Complex in Grand Island. That game was originally scheduled for Wood River but was changed because of field conditions.
O’Neill 010 102—4 4 2
GICC 100 020—3 7 1
WP ‑Breiner. LP — Culler. 2B — O: Welke, Wrede.
Fairbury 200 000 3—5 8 1
GICC (2-1) 200 014 x—7 6 2
WP — Culler. LP — Mans. HR — F: Tracy.