ALLIANCE — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic went 3-1 Saturday to place third at the Alliance Invitational.
The Crusaders opened up pool play by defeating Class C-1 No. 5 Chadron 23-25, 25-22, 25-18. Gracie Woods and Avery Kalvoda both had 11 kills while Allison Kalvoda added nine. Katie Maser had 32 set assists while Lauryn Willman and Kate McFarland both had 20 digs.
GICC swept Yuma, Colorado, 25-9, 25-15 behind eight kills from both Allison Kalvoda and Chloe Cloud. Avery Kalvoda had seven kills, Maser 24 set assists and McFarland 10 digs.
The Crusaders faced Chadron in a rematch in the semifinals and fell 25-21, 25-18. Allison Kalvoda had eight kills and Woods had seven. Maser added 21 set assists while McFarland recorded 15 digs.
In the third-place match, Central Catholic (23-4) swept Alliance 25-11, 25-19. Woods had 10 kills and Avery Kalvoda added nine. Maser recorded 20 set assists while McFarland had 16 digs.
