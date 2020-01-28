How Grand Island Central Catholic won Tuesday’s Centennial Conference tournament quarterfinal against Omaha Concordia was a close second in importance to the fact that the Crusaders did win.
The Class C-2 No. 3-rated Crusaders took a double-digit lead in the middle of the first quarter and were able to rotate the starters in and out the rest of the game while posting a 62-40 victory.
“We talked about that with our guys that one of the keys to winning was getting out to a quick start on both ends,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “I thought we did that and then we were able to shuffle guys in and out and limit people’s minutes so they didn’t have to play 32 or 29 minutes like we’ve had to do recently.
“I thought our bench guys did a good job. We’ve got to continue to get big minutes out of those guys.”
Russ Martinez scored all 14 of his points in the first half to help the Crusaders (14-1) build their lead up to 38-18 at the half. Marcus Lowry also finished with 14 points.
Omaha Concordia (7-10) only had five rebounds in the first half and lost the battle on the boards overall 36-21.
“After watching film, I thought going in that we could control the boards,” Tino Martinez said. “I just thought we were better in that area, and we were. I thought the guys did a good job. I think we let a couple get loose in the third quarter that we would have liked to have grabbed, but overall I thought the rebounding was really good tonight.”
Now a well-rested Central Catholic team eyes winning back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at Kearney Catholic to claim a Centennial Conference title.
First up, the top-seeded Crusaders will need to get past C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran Friday at 6 p.m. GICC edged the Warriors 50-49 in the season opener.
