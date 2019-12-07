Katie Maser displayed a knack for knocking down a big shot again Saturday during the Grand Island Central Catholic Early-Season Tournament.
After hitting a buzzer beater in Thursday’s win over Lincoln Lutheran, Maser sank a more figurative “game winner” in the championship game against Omaha Gross.
The Cougars sliced a 21-point Crusader lead to two over a span of 6:41 before Maser connected on a 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining.
That sparked Class C-2 preseason No. 10-rated GICC to a game-closing 10-3 run and a 58-49 victory.
“Katie has stepped up pretty big for us in two games so far,” Central Catholic coach Stacia Rice said. “We need her to continue to win games. We can’t have just one shooter.
“I thought all the girls did a good job of shooting with confidence. I know Chloe (Cloud) and Elli (Steenson) made a couple from the high post, Gracie (Woods) from the high post. We’ve got to get numerous girls to contribute to achieve our goal.”
Maser finished with 14 points. So did Rylie Rice, who scored Central Catholic’s first 10 points of the third quarter to help build up a 46-25 lead. Woods came off the bench to chip in 12 points.
But midway through the third quarter Gross began its comeback with a 13-0 run.
“It was a lot of (struggles on) defense, and that’s what we’ve been talking about,” Stacia Rice said. “In practice we’ve got to have a little more pride on the defensive end.”
It didn’t look like it would be a close contest down the stretch for much of the game.
After missing their first shot, the Crusaders made their next five — including three 3-pointers — to jump out to a quick 13-3 lead. Seven players scored in the first quarter.
“I love that. That’s great. That’s what we’re hoping for,” Stacia Rice said. “We can’t be a one-man show. We want multiple girls to be able to contribute. I think I used nine, 10 girls today, and that’s what we want to do.”
GICC 58, Omaha Gross 49
OMAHA GROSS (1-1)
Rachel Culhane 3-14 6-8 12, Mackenna Sidzyik 3-11 4-5 11, Jenna Skradski 1-6 1-3 3, Theo Mba 2-7 4-6 8, Raegan Hughes 0-3 8-10 8, Julia iller 2-6 0-0 6, Jordan Skradski 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 11-48 24-34 49.
GICC (2-0)
Jenna Heidelk 1-4 2-3 5, Katie Maser 5-9 0-0 14, Rylie Rice 4-14 3-5 14, Elli Steenson 1-2 0-0 2, Chloe Cloud 3-4 0-0 6, Alyssa Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Ali Kalvoda 0-1 1-2 1, Gracie Woods 3-3 5-6 12, Alexis Mudloff 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Herbek 1-2 0-0 2, Lucy Ghaifan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 10-42 11-16 58.
Omaha Gross 9 11 17 12—49
GICC 19 14 13 12—58
3-point field goals—OG 3-20 (Culhane 0-5, Sidzyik 1-8, Je. Skradski 0-2, Miller 2-6), GICC 10-25 (Heidelk 1-4, Maser 5-9, Rice 3-10, Woods 1-1, Herbek 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—OG 27 (Je. Skradski 7), GICC 39 (Rice 8). Assists—OG 4, GICC 13 (Heidelk 8). Turnovers—OG 7, GCC 19. Total fouls—OG 14, GICC 23. Technicals—none.
BOYS
Grand Island CC 78, Norfolk Catholic 39
Norfolk Catholic got the pace it wanted in the championship game of the Grand Island Central Catholic Early-Season Tournament.
But that pace turned out to be much more to the home team’s liking.
The Class C-2 preseason No. 3-rated Crusaders raced out to a 23-0 lead before cruising past the Knights 78-39 Saturday afternoon.
Six GICC players scored before Norfolk Catholic recorded its first basket with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We knew their style of play from the film,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “They want to play at a breakneck pace, and I thought our guys did a good job of handling it, attacking the press and then we were getting great shots. That’s basically the object of basketball, and our kids knocked them down.”
That style continued even after the big run, during which Norfolk Catholic didn’t call a timeout. The Knights often subbed in five players at a time, but the Crusaders kept upping their lead.
“They weren’t going to pull the press off, and even when they had the ball they were taking a lot of shots off one pass,” Martinez said. “We’re capable of playing at a quick pace, and I thought our kids did a good job of being on the attack the whole game. I didn’t think we took too many bad shots. This is the style that it was, and I thought we capitalized on it.”
Marcus Lowry topped GICC with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Koby Bales and Dei Jengmer each chipped in 12 points.
Martinez said there were plenty of positives from his team’s performance.
“I thought we rebounded really well,” he said. “I think we won that by a pretty good margin (48-25). We played without fouling for the most part. That was pretty good for two games in a row.
“We’re a better free-throw shooting team than we’ve shown so far, so we’ve got to get that fixed. So I feel pretty good about how the weekend ended. We can get another week of practices in and continue to improve.”
GICC 78, Norfolk Catholic 39
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (1-1)
Preston Burbach 4-11 3-4 13, Alex Lammers 0-5 1-2 1, Nate Brungardt 4-12 2-2 11, Jackson Clausen 1-5 0-0 2, Cameron Bettenhausen 0-1 0-0 0, Preston Eisenmenger 1-3 0-0 3, Cayden Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Travis Kalous 1-5 2-2 4, Brennen Kelley 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Hammond 1-6 0-0 3, Jacob Caray 1-3 0-0 2, Mason Timmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Brock West 0-2 0-0 0, Aden Dominisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-56 8-10 39.
GICC (2-0)
Russ Martinez 2-5 0-0 6, Koby Bales 4-8 4-6 12, Isaac Herbek 3-5 0-1 6, Marcus Lowry 6-7 1-2 16, Dei Jengmer 6-9 0-0 12, Tanner Turek 3-8 0-0 9, Brayden Wenzl 0-2 0-0 0, TJ Williams 4-5 0-3 8, Connor Henke 2-3 0-2 4, Brayton Johnson 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 31-54 8-18 78.
Norfolk Catholic 2 14 12 11—39
GICC 23 23 19 13—78
3-point field goals—NC 5-31 (Burbach 2-5, Lammers 0-3, Brungardt 1-8, Clausen 0-1, Bettenhausen 0-1, Eisenmenger 1-2, Kalous 0-3, Hammond 1-6, Timerman 0-1, West 0-1), GICC 8-17 (Martinez 2-4, Bales 0-1, Lowry 3-3, Turek 3-7, Wenzl 0-2). Fouled out—Lammers. Rebounds—NC 25 (Lammers, Bettenhausen 4), GICC 48 (Jengmer 9). Assists—NC 5, GICC 15 (Herbek 4). Turnovers—NC 12, GICC 9. Total fouls—NC 18, GICC 11. Technicals—none.
