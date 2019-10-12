DAVID CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team took second at the Centennial Conference Tournament Saturday.

The Class C-2 No. 3 Crusaders opened with a 25-14, 25-16 victory over David City Aquinas. Avery Kalvoda led the way with eight kills, while Lauryn Willman had five ace serves. Katie Maser dished out 17 assists.

GICC then posted a 25-20, 25-14 victory over No. 6 Bishop Neumann. Willman and Allison Kalvoda each had six kills, while Maser led the defense with 19 digs and Kate McFarland had 17 digs.

The Crusaders fell to Class C-1 No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran 25-19, 25-22. Avery Kalvoda paced GICC with 10 kills, while Gracie Woods added seven. Maser had 25 assists.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments