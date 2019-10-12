DAVID CITY — The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team took second at the Centennial Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Class C-2 No. 3 Crusaders opened with a 25-14, 25-16 victory over David City Aquinas. Avery Kalvoda led the way with eight kills, while Lauryn Willman had five ace serves. Katie Maser dished out 17 assists.
GICC then posted a 25-20, 25-14 victory over No. 6 Bishop Neumann. Willman and Allison Kalvoda each had six kills, while Maser led the defense with 19 digs and Kate McFarland had 17 digs.
The Crusaders fell to Class C-1 No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran 25-19, 25-22. Avery Kalvoda paced GICC with 10 kills, while Gracie Woods added seven. Maser had 25 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.