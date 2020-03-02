O’NEILL – Grand Island Central Catholic is returning to the boys basketball state tournament for the third consecutive year.
On Monday, the Class C-2 No. 3-rated Crusaders rolled to a 64-34 victory over Ainsworth in the District 1 final.
Central Catholic improved to 23-3 and is undefeated against C-2 competition this season.
The Crusaders controlled the game from the start. They led 13-4 after the first quarter and went on to expand that lead to 36-13 at the half after putting up 23 points in the second quarter.
“We got off to a good start,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “They did get it back to 16-11 (after the Crusaders led 11-1), but then we went on a big run in the second quarter. We came out and started strong in the second half and built up the lead pretty good.”
Central Catholic kept on pushing further ahead and held a 55-22 advantage entering the final period.
Sophomore starting forward Marcus Lowry and Brayden Wenzl, who came off the bench, led the Crusaders with 14 points apiece. Russ Martinez chipped in 10.
Tino Martinez said a strong defensive effort was a big part in the convincing victory.
“On defense, our pressure was key,” he said. “We pressed them a little in the full court and really took away their passing lanes.”
Grant Stec topped the Bulldogs (10-14) with 16 points.
Not only did GICC clinch a state tournament berth with the win, but the Crusaders also will enter as the No. 1 seed.
“A lot of teams won’t still be playing after (Tuesday) night,” Tino Martinez said. “It’s always special.
“Getting the No. 1 seed is also pretty significant. There is so much depth in C-2 this year that it reminds me of the last few years in C-1. With that depth, you want to have as high a seed as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.