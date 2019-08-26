After waking up Monday morning to much rainfall, the Grand Island Central Catholic softball team wasn’t sure if they were going to be able to play, due to field conditions.
The Crusaders were eager to play.
“All I heard all morning long is we want to play,” GICC coach Brock Culler said.
The game was scheduled to be played at Veteran’s Park but was moved to Bob Sorensen Field at Ryder Park due to better field conditions.
GICC came ready to play and won the game 10-6 over St. Paul, who beat them last year.
Although no precipitation fell from the sky, it did however rain hits, as the two teams combined for 13 hits, and 16 runs.
GICC had a 4-2 lead going into the fifth, and that’s when St. Paul’s sticks came alive.
Crusader pitcher Alyssa Breckner was pitching a good game until the Wildcats started a two-out rally to come back and tie the game 4-all. Breckner was replaced by Mikah Culler.
Culler game up a single and RBI to the first batter she faced Dolcey Van Winkle, and the Wildcats tied it at 5-all.
Culler then got the next batter to strikeout and got out of the inning.
With their backs against the wall, coach Culler’s team came out fired. He was impressed with his squad.
“I told them deep breath and just keep doing what we are doing. I like the progression we’re making in this
game, and they kept to the grindstone and they did it,” he said.
Culler said the idea was simple, keep the line moving.
“We didn’t really worry about the scoreboard, we just executed one at a time, just (wanted to) get runners on and move them and they did a good job of doing that,” he said.
Alex Boon grounded out to lead off the fifth inning than after a walk to Stratman, a single by Mudloff who advanced to third on a missed handle ball, a single by Aurda Witmer drove in the go-ahead run and GICC regained the lead.
Next up Madisyn Maly popped out to short, that brought up pinch hitter Shaylin Kucera.
She deposited an RBI single to right field to give GICC a 7-5 lead.
The hit parade wasn’t over as Kylie Gangwish got her hacks in with a double and an RBI to increase the Crusaders’ lead.
Boston Boucher popped out to stop the bleeding.
Four runs on four hits and a walk made for a busy fifth inning for the Crusaders, and tough night for Wildcat hurler Karlee McCellan who went the distance for her team.
St. Paul went 1-2-3 in the sixth, before GICC made more noise in the bottom of the inning.
After Breckner grounded out to lead off, Boon reached on a single than was caught trying to steal second.
Next, Shelby Stratman got an infield hit, which set the table for Mudloff.
On the first pitch she saw in that at bat, Mudloff drove a fastball over the centerfield fence for a two-run home run.
It was her first and only homer on the young season.
“I was expecting a change up because that is what they were throwing me all game, but it came right up the middle and I decided to take advantage of it,” Mudloff said.
The Crusaders got three hits, on two runs that inning to regain the lead 10-5.
The Wildcats didn’t go quietly after the first two batters were retired by Culler, they got a walk and a double with an RBI by Mackynzi Muller, her second hit of the game.
Culler than finished out the game by getting Van Winkle to ground out to second base, earning Culler the win.
The Crusader improved to 3-1 on the season and will travel to Ord Tuesday night to take on the Chanticleers.