UTICA — Grand Island Central Catholic is going back to yet another state volleyball tournament.
The Class C-2 No. 3 Crusaders earned their 32nd trip to state after a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 win over Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic in the C2-3 final match at Centennial High School.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said it wasn’t easy as the Knights had a few 6-foot-3 players.
“They really made it hard on our middles so we had to set our outsides a little more. That seemed to be effective,” Zavala said.
Gracie Woods led the Crusaders (25-5) with 13 kills, while Allison Kalvoda added 10.
“Both of them had great matches for us, especially Gracie,” Zavala said. “She came through big for us. Her shoulder has gotten better as she is swinging better. She had 13 kills off of 26 attacks. I felt good when she got back into the front row.”
Katie Maser had six kills and 29 assists, while Kate McFarland led the defense with 26 digs.
Zavala said she feels great about taking another team down to the state tournament.
“This is something this group wanted because they had the experience the past two years,” she said. “They play well together and get along well.”
