The Crossroads Conference tournament proved to be twice as nice for Cross County this year.
Last Friday, the week-long annual event at the York City Auditorium concluded with the Cougars sweeping the boys and girls titles.
“It was a neat night,” Cross County boys coach Dan Conway said. “And our junior high teams swept their conference tournament the Saturday before.”
Girls coach Mitch Boshart’s team began the championship sweep with a convincing 71-39 win over Meridian and are now 16-4 with a nine-game winning streak.
“The girls really played well, and our crowd was jazzed up for them,” Boshart said. “Then the girls were able to go out and cheer on the boys.”
Cross County’s boys had to put in a little extra work to conclude the sweep. The Cougars beat Shelby-Rising City 66-65 in overtime, avenging a 49-41 overtime loss from Dec. 6.
“We had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, then they made a run at us,” Conway said. “We panicked a little bit, but in overtime Christian Rystrom set the tone for us on defense and Cory Hollinger was just a beast.”
Hollinger, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, leads Cross County with 15.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
The Cougars are now 13-6 and have won their last seven game. They had to win four games in the tournament since they were only the seventh seed, knocking off No. 2 seed East Butler, No. 3 BDS and No. 1 Shelby-Rising City over the final three rounds.
“It was great for the boys to win the conference,” Conway said. “It was just a question of if we would play well enough. We had a stretch where we struggled around Christmas, but since then we’ve been playing good basketball.”
That starts on the defensive end. During the winning streak, the OT game with Shelby-Rising City is the only time that Cross County has allowed more than 45 points. Four opponents have been held under 35.
“We try to hang our hat on the defensive end,” Conway said. “When we’re good on defense, then we’re good on offense.”
Cross County’s girls claiming a CRC title was a little less of a surprise as a No. 4 seed. Third-seeded Meridian was the only higher seed the Cougars had to beat in an upset-filled tournament.
“This was big for our girls,” Boshart said. “When I took over this job, none of these girls were in high school yet, but we went 4-16. They’ve worked hard to turn things around, and this was great for Cross County.”
Four starters returned from last year’s 15-11 team. They include juniors Erica Stratman (13.5 points per game) and Cortlyn Schaefer (10.1 ppg).
“We were optimistic going into the offseason having only lost one senior from last year,” Boshart said. “These girls have a great work ethic. They are energetic and a fun group to coach.
“They play well together, and it doesn’t matter what sport it is. The volleyball team had a great season. Two of the girls qualified for the state track meet last year, and Erica Stratman broke the school’s high jump record.”
Now both the Cross County boys and girls hope to carry the momentum from their conference championships into the homestretch of the regular season, potentially setting up more celebrations once the postseason rolls around.
Moser’s new mark
Gabby Moser knows a thing or two about breaking records.
The Central City senior was at it again on Tuesday, surpassing Kay Broekemeier as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Moser now stands at 1,382 points following the Bison’s 52-35 upset win over second-seeded Ravenna in the Lou-Platte Conference tournament, avenging a 30-point loss from two weeks ago. Broekemeier held the record with 1,377 points.
Moser can add that record to the plethora she set on the softball field for Central City.
She broke the Class C marks for home runs in a season (21 as a junior), career home runs (48, shattering the old record of 33), career runs (226, with the old mark standing at 188), career RBIs (178) and career triples (tied the record of 24).
Moser also owns school records for runs in a season (67) and a game (5), RBIs in a season (50) and game (7), stolen bases in a season (32) and career (104), and walks in a season (28).
LPC semis
The Lou-Platte Conference has spread out the wealth when it comes to semifinal spots in its annual tournament.
Seven schools will be represented in the semifinals in Ord, which begin with the girls on Thursday with the boys taking place on Friday.
Only St. Paul — the No. 1 seed for the girls and No. 2 for the boys — had both of its teams advance.
In the girls semifinals, the Wildcats face fifth-seed Wood River while third-seeded Ord takes on seventh-seeded Central City.
It was chalk on the boys side, although top-seeded Doniphan-Trumbull escaped with a 41-38 quarterfinal win over Ord and fourth-seeded Ravenna had to edge past Arcadia/Loup City 59-55. Those winners face in Friday’s first semifinal before St. Paul and third-seeded Centura meet up in the second.
Lou-Platte Conference
At Ord
BOYS
Friday’s Games
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Ravenna, 6 p.m.
St. Paul vs. Centura, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday’s Games
St. Paul vs. Wood River, 6 p.m.
Ord vs. Central City, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Third-place game, 2 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Vikings surge
The Northwest boys basketball team has been playing well since Christmas, going 9-5 and finishing second in the Central Conference tournament. That record is even more impressive looking at the fact that the losses have come to Omaha Skutt, Hastings, Grand Island Central Catholic and Adams Central (twice), teams that are a combined 68-3.
The loss to Hastings was by six points and the two losses to Adams Central were by a combined nine points.
Getting healthy and junior guard Jed Walford becoming eligible for the second half of the season after transferring from Grand Island Senior High are big reasons for the surge.
Walford is leading the Vikings averaging 16.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over nine games. He is shooting 52.9% (46-for-87) from the floor and 83.0% (39-for-47) from the free-throw line.
Centennial honors
The Centennial Conference has announced its all-conference tournament team.
Boys champion Grand Island Central Catholic placed Russ Martinez and Koby Bales on the six-member first team. Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek were named honorable mention along with Hastings St. Cecilia’s Paul Fago.
Named to the girls all-tournament first team were GICC’s Rylie Rice and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Tori Thomas and Bailey Kissinger.
Central Catholic’s Katie Maser and St. Cecilia’s Makenna Asher were named honorable mention.
Dale Miller covers high school basketball for the Independent.
