It isn’t often that Home Federal enters the postseason with a record that is below .500.
But even though that is the case this year, the goal for the Class A, Area 6 tournament is still the same — earn what is almost an annual trip to the state tournament.
Home Federal (17-20) has qualified for the state tournament in 35 out of the past 42 seasons. As the No. 5 seed in a six-team area tournament, another trip isn’t likely on paper.
But don’t tell that to the team.
“I’ve seen a lot more ups than downs (this season),” Home Federal coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “We have a young group, and the guys that have improved are definitely more than the guys that haven’t.
“You can look at our record and say that we had a bad season. I would disagree completely. Our area and our schedule is one of the toughest that it’s ever been.”
Third baseman/pitcher Javier Cruz said Home Federal has a good mindset heading into the A-6, which begins Friday in Columbus.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence,” he said. “I know this team, and I know a lot of these guys like to work. When it comes to it, they’re able to put in the work and do their best.”
Even though Home Federal is one of the lower seeds, it has reason for that confidence.
“Fremont is the No. 1 seed, and we go 1-1 against them,” Ritzdorf said. “Gretna is the No. 2 seed, we go 2-1 against them.
“I would throw seeds and records out the window in the A-6. It’s going to be a dogfight, and everybody has good pitching. Everyone’s going to try to find a way to scratch a couple of runs. The deeper we go in this tournament, the better I like our odds.”
Cruz said sticking together through that dogfight of a double-elimination tournament will help Home Federal got the result it desires.
“We just need to be a team, come together and not let any bad plays or bad hits bother us,” he said. “We just need to get the next play, get the next at-bat and do our thing.”
Home Federal opens play Friday at 4 p.m. against Gretna. All three of the teams’ meetings have come since July 7.
“They’re a tough team and they’re well-coached,” Ritzdorf said. “They’re going to do things the right way. We split with them at their place in two hard-fought battles, and then we beat them in Hastings on Saturday.
“We know that we’ve got some scouting on them and have a plan of attack for them. They’re a good team, but at this point in the year you’re going to have to beat good teams.”
Steady pitching and improved hitting would be a winning recipe for Home Federal throughout the tournament.
“We’ve got some great pitching on the top half of our rotation,” Ritzdorf said. “We need some good starts from those guys. Then you look back at some of our losses and we scored one or two runs. We’ve got to find a way to get four or five or six for those guys who are only giving up a few.
“It’s going to come down to wanting to be there, wanting to be successful and playing good baseball.”
He said sometimes one at-bat makes a huge difference in a game. An eight-pitch at-bat that ends with a single to right can ignite the offense and things snowball in the right direction.
And if Home Federal needs another reason to think it can surprise people in the postseason, it can just look back at history.
When Columbus hosted the A-6 tournament in 2013, Home Federal was a No. 5 seed with a .500 record.
That tournament ended with Home Federal claiming another area tournament championship plaque.