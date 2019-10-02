One victory, no matter who it is against, can do a lot for a team’s confidence for a season.
Cross County volleyball coach Autumn Capler believes that has been true.
On Sept. 10, the Cougars grabbed a victory over Class D-2 No. 3 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, the defending state champions. After that, Cross County won its next 10 matches to start the season 13-0.
The Cougars got rewarded for their strong start. They are currently ranked No. 9 in Class C-2 in this week’s Omaha-World Herald ratings.
Capler said the victory over BDS did a lot for the Cross County’s confidence and set the tone for the season.
“That was a big win for the girls,” Capler said. “It was a big confidence builder as I think it made the girls believe that they are good and put some faith into themselves. BDS, who is in the Crossroads Conference with us, is always a well-rounded team. To win a match like that made the girls believe they are good.”
Juniors Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer are the Cougars’ top two attackers. Stratman leads with 117 kills, while Schaefer has chipped in 108 kills with a team-leading .359 hitting efficiency. Capler said the two have done a good job of being the go-to players.
“Cortlyn came in as a freshman and started on varsity. She’s played a lot of volleyball in her life,” she said. “She knows the game well and is a competitor. Erica has done a nice job helping Cortlyn out this year. She got a lot of reps and put in a lot of time in over the summer while playing club ball for South Central.
“It’s been fun watching the two together and feed off each other. And the fun part is that we get to have another season with them.”
Cross County has three seniors on its roster, including setter Amanda Giannou, who has dished out 286 assists. Katie Kopetzky leads the defense with 113 digs and 155 serve receptions, while Savannah Anderson is fourth on the squad with 36 kills.
“They have been great leaders for us,” Capler said. “Amanda has made a lot of smart choices on who to get the ball to in certain situations. We moved Savannah from the middle to the rightside and she has taken that role in stride. Katie has been a great job playing defense for us.”
But the Cougars did hit some bumps Tuesday while playing at the Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament, where they suffered their first two losses of the season. They were swept by No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia and No. 5 Superior but did defeat D-1 No. 10 Heartland in three sets.
The tournament concludes Thursday as Cross County plays D-2 No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson and Wood River.
Capler said the Cougars use the St. Cecilia Tournament as a measuring stick to see how they stack up with high-caliber teams.
“It’s good for us to play these type of teams.” she said. “We had a mental block against St. Cecilia, which was a bummer that we hit it in that match, but we needed to hit it sometime. The girls came back and actually played well against Superior, even though we lost, and got a win against a good Heartland squad.
“But we knew we had to play very, very well to come out of this week perfect. This is great for us so we know what we’ll see in the postseason and see where we are at and where we stand against some very good teams. But we’re just taking game by game. Hopefully the kids can keep it rolling.”
